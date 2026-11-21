BENGALURU-(MaraviPost)-A 38-year-old woman whose life was once saved through an extraordinary act of love by her husband has died in a devastating hit-and-run accident near Nelamangala in Karnataka, India, leaving behind a grieving family and a husband who had given her one of his kidneys in the hope of securing their future together.

According to a report published by The Times of India, the victim, identified as Veenabai, was killed late Thursday night, November 19, when an unidentified goods vehicle reportedly struck the couple near Yedehalli in Nelamangala taluk before fleeing the scene.

Veenabai, a resident of Laggere in Bengaluru, was travelling with her husband, Shivaji Rao, after the couple had visited Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru to offer prayers and express gratitude for her recovery.

Their journey home, however, ended in tragedy when the vehicle allegedly rammed into them, killing Veenabai at the scene.

For Shivaji, the accident represents an unbearable loss after years of standing beside his wife through a serious medical battle that had threatened her life.

Several years ago, Veenabai developed severe health complications linked to dangerously low blood pressure, which eventually resulted in the failure of both her kidneys.

Faced with the possibility of losing his wife, Shivaji made a deeply personal decision to donate one of his own kidneys to her.

The transplant, performed two years ago according to the report, gave Veenabai another opportunity to live and offered the couple renewed hope of building their future together.

Their visit to Siddaganga Mutt was therefore particularly meaningful, as they sought blessings and expressed gratitude following her recovery.

But the couple’s return journey ended in circumstances that have left relatives and members of the community devastated.

Shivaji was reportedly inconsolable at the accident scene, struggling to come to terms with the sudden death of the woman whose life he had fought so hard to preserve.

“I gave her a part of myself just to see her smile and live a full life again; destiny snatched her away from me forever,” he said, expressing the depth of his grief.

The tragedy has also drawn attention to the dangers posed by hit-and-run incidents and the responsibility of motorists to stop and assist after road crashes.

Following the accident, Nelamangala Traffic Police arrived at the scene and arranged for Veenabai’s body to be taken to the government hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Police have registered a hit-and-run case and are examining CCTV footage from the highway to identify the goods vehicle and trace its driver.

The investigation is expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and determine who was responsible for the fatal crash.

For Shivaji Rao, the loss is especially painful because the woman he once helped bring back from the brink of death has now been taken away in a sudden road accident.

His kidney donation had given Veenabai another chance at life, but the couple’s story has ended in a tragedy that no family should have to endure.

As investigators pursue the driver, the family is left mourning a life cut short and a future that had once appeared full of renewed hope.