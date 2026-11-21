BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s multiparty democracy is facing renewed political debate following a controversial proposal by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Southern Region Governor Charles Mchacha to have the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) deregistered, a move that has attracted strong criticism from the Umodzi Party, which considers the proposal dangerous, undemocratic and a threat to political pluralism.

In a statement signed by its President, Thomas Kaumba, the MCP alliance partner, Umodzi Party has described Mchacha’s remarks as reckless political rhetoric that threatens constitutional democracy, warning that Malawi must not return to an era when political opponents face exclusion simply because of their political beliefs and positions.

The party argues that political competition, tolerance and respect for the rule of law are fundamental pillars of a democratic society.

Kaumba maintains that disagreements between political parties should be resolved through lawful democratic engagement rather than threats, intimidation or attempts to silence opposing voices.

The Umodzi Party further insists that allegations of misconduct against any registered political organisation must be addressed through established legal and constitutional procedures.

It argues that no political party should face deregistration simply because another organisation disagrees with its policies, political conduct or public positions.

The party has also questioned the timing of Mchacha’s proposal, suggesting that it risks diverting public attention from the economic difficulties confronting ordinary Malawians.

Kaumba identifies persistent fuel shortages, foreign exchange constraints, unreliable electricity supply and the rising cost of living as urgent national challenges requiring political attention.

He argues that threatening to deregister an opposition party will neither restore fuel supplies nor resolve the country’s foreign exchange crisis.

Neither will political confrontation restore reliable electricity, reduce commodity prices or ease the financial pressures facing struggling households.

The Umodzi Party therefore believes that political leaders should prioritise practical solutions to the country’s economic challenges instead of escalating tensions between competing political organisations.

Mchacha made his remarks on Thursday during a meeting at the DPP Southern Region Office in Blantyre, where he announced plans to introduce a private motion in Parliament seeking the deregistration of the MCP.

His proposal has raised important questions about the limits of parliamentary authority, political competition and the independence of institutions responsible for regulating political organisations.

According to a report published by Nyasa Times on November 20, Mchacha argued that the MCP’s conduct while in government justified calls for its removal from the political register.

However, Malawi’s Political Parties Act of 2018 establishes specific legal grounds and procedures governing the deregistration of political organisations.

Section 16 outlines circumstances under which a political party may be deregistered, including fraudulent registration, failure to hold a convention for five consecutive years, failure to meet specified electoral requirements after two general elections, failure to comply with the law following notice, or the party ceasing to exist.

The legislation also provides for written notice of intended deregistration and an opportunity for the affected political organisation to respond.

The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties is mandated to register, regulate, monitor and investigate political parties in accordance with the law.

Consequently, a political declaration or parliamentary motion cannot, on its own, automatically cancel a party’s registration without compliance with the applicable legal procedures.

The controversy presents a significant test of Malawi’s democratic maturity at a time when political tolerance, institutional independence and respect for constitutional processes remain essential to national stability.

While political parties have the right to challenge one another’s conduct and demand accountability, such efforts must not undermine the democratic principle that competing political organisations are entitled to operate within the law.

For the Umodzi Party, the fundamental question is whether accountability can be pursued through constitutional means without turning political competition into an attempt to eliminate opponents.

The unfolding debate places renewed responsibility on political leaders to defend democratic institutions, respect the rule of law and protect Malawi’s multiparty political system.