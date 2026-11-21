This week, the Government of Malawi issued a circular that many Malawians have been waiting for for years without knowing it.

On 18 November 2026, through the Office of the President and Cabinet, Chief Secretary to the Government, Dr. Justin Adack K. Saidi, directed all Principal Secretaries and Heads of Department that no Ministry,

Department or Agency shall print Christmas cards for 2026 and New Year cards for 2027. No wall calendars. No desk calendars. No diaries carrying seasonal greetings. No seasonal branded paraphernalia.

And any Ministry that had already started procurement for these things was ordered to cancel it immediately. Instead, all government greetings will now be sent through email, websites and social media. That is it. Simple, clear, and powerful. And already the usual noise-makers are asking why.

Already those who benefited from the old wasteful system are pretending that this is a small issue, that this is selective austerity, that this will breach contracts.

Let me tell them today in plain language: this is not a small issue, this is the beginning of real discipline, and President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika must be commended highly for it.

The hard truth is that Christmas and New Year cards in government have never been about Christmas. They have never been about love, or goodwill, or sharing the joy of the season with Malawians.

Let us be honest with ourselves. A Christmas card from a Ministry does not feed a hungry child in Mzimba. It does not buy medicine in a hospital in Blantyre.

It does not pay a teacher in Lilongwe. It does not fix a road in Karonga. What it has always been, for years, is a well-decorated channel for eating public money.

The hard truth is that the process itself was the theft. First you pay a designer to design a card that nobody needs. Then you pay a printer to print thousands of copies that nobody reads.

Then you pay for envelopes, for transport, for distribution, for allowances for people to go and deliver cards from office to office. Then the same card is printed again by another department, with a slightly different logo, for the same people.

By the time you add it all up, you have spent billions on paper that ends up in a dustbin by 2nd January, while the people who printed it are smiling all the way to the bank. That is why Mutharika has said enough is enough.

The hard truth is that under the Chakwera government, this festive season waste reached a shameful level.

During this same Christmas and New Year period, the Chakwera government spent 50 billion kwacha on printing cards, calendars, diaries and related seasonal branded materials.Yes, 50 billion kwacha. Let that figure sink in. Fifty billion. For paper. For cards that were thrown away. For calendars that were never hung. For diaries that were never used for work but were carried home as personal gifts.

Compare that amount to what was actually done and you will see the madness. What hospital was built with that money? What classroom was built? What fertilizer was bought for farmers? Nothing. The amount was too huge compared to what was done, because what was done was nothing.

The only thing that was done was that more kwacha ended up in people’s pockets. The printers got rich. The middlemen got rich. The officers who signed the procurement papers got their cut.

The suppliers who inflated prices got their share. The ordinary Malawian got a card he did not ask for. That is the definition of waste, and that is exactly what President Mutharika does not want to see repeated under his leadership.

The hard truth is that President Mutharika does not want public money to end up in people’s pockets anymore.

He understands something that his critics pretend not to understand: austerity is not about punishing Malawians, it is about protecting Malawians from thieves. When you stop printing cards, you do not stop Christmas. Christmas will still come. People will still celebrate. Families will still gather. Churches will still sing.

The only thing that stops is the stealing. And that is why this move must be celebrated. Mutharika is showing that he is not a President who talks about fiscal discipline in speeches while his officers are busy signing procurement for cards in offices. He is a President who acts.

He is a President who looks at a budget and asks, does this help the Malawian in the village? If the answer is no, he cuts it. That is wisdom. That is leadership. That is the kind of President Malawi needs after years of reckless spending disguised as tradition.

The hard truth is that those questioning him should really appreciate that Mutharika is wise. Some are saying, what about contracts already signed? Let me ask them: what contract is more important than the welfare of 20 million Malawians?

If a contract was signed to waste public money, then that contract must be cancelled. If a supplier is angry because he will not get his Christmas bonus from government this year, let him be angry. The government is not a charity for printers.

The government is a custodian of taxpayers’ money. And those who are saying this is selective austerity, that government should cut bigger things, are missing the point completely.

The hard truth is that you cannot cut big theft if you cannot cut small theft. A government that cannot say no to a Christmas card will never be able to say no to a billion-kwacha inflated contract. This is where discipline begins.

It begins with the small, visible, unnecessary things, so that everyone in the system knows that the days of eating are over. If you can save billions by simply not printing cards, why would you continue printing them just to please a few suppliers?

The hard truth is that digital messaging is cheaper, faster, and smarter, and only a wise President would see that in 2026.

Why should a Ministry in Lilongwe spend millions to print and transport a card to Mzuzu when the same message can be sent in one second by email, by WhatsApp, by Facebook, by the Ministry website, and reach thousands more people at almost zero cost? Digital is not a punishment, it is progress. It is modern Malawi. It is a government that understands technology.

A digital greeting can be seen by a Malawian in Chitipa, in Nsanje, in Mangochi, and even by a Malawian living in South Africa, in the UK, in America, at the same time. A printed card can only be seen by the one officer who receives it and then throws it away.

So when Mutharika says use electronic platforms, he is not just saving money, he is expanding the reach of government, he is making government modern, he is making government accessible to all. That is the Malawi for all that he promised.

Not a Malawi where only the connected few in offices get glossy cards, but a Malawi where every citizen gets the same message, at the same time, without a single kwacha being stolen in the process.

The hard truth is that this is Malawi for all, and Malawi for all means no more special eating seasons for the few. For too long, December has been a harvesting season for those inside government.

They wait for December to inflate prices, to rush procurement, to create emergency needs that do not exist.

They call it festive season requirements. In reality, it is festive season looting. Mutharika has closed that door. He has told the whole civil service: your Christmas will not be funded by the suffering of Malawians.

If you want a card, buy it with your own salary. If you want a diary, buy it yourself. Government money will go to government work. That is a message that should make every honest Malawian proud.

That is a message that should make every taxpayer stand up and clap. Because for once, we have a President who is not afraid to be unpopular with the eaters in order to be popular with the people.

So let the critics talk. Let the suppliers complain. Let the opposition pretend this is too small to matter. The people of Malawi know the truth. They know that 50 billion kwacha wasted on cards under Chakwera could have changed lives.

They know that Mutharika has saved that money now. They know that a President who can stop the theft of billions on paper can also stop the theft of billions on bigger projects.

This is not just about cards. This is about a new culture. A culture of discipline. A culture of accountability. A culture where every kwacha counts.

President Mutharika has shown wisdom, courage, and true love for this country. He has proven that he is not here to please the tenderpreneurs, he is here to serve Malawi. And for that, he deserves not criticism, but commendation. This is the hard truth, and Malawi must hear it.