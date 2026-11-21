LOS ANGELES-(MaraviPost)-Hollywood actress Cynthia Erivo has secured a major role in the upcoming Snoop Dogg biographical film, with the award-winning performer set to portray Afeni Shakur, the late mother of legendary rapper Tupac Shakur, in a production revisiting one of hip-hop’s most influential eras.

The casting announcement, highlighted in entertainment industry coverage by The Hollywood Reporter, Variety and TheGrio, has placed renewed attention on Universal Pictures’ forthcoming film, Snoop, which will explore Snoop Dogg’s journey from an emerging West Coast rapper to an international music superstar, including his influential association with Death Row Records and his connections with legendary hip-hop figures Tupac Shakur and Dr Dre.

Afeni was not simply the mother of a celebrated musician but also a formidable political activist who became involved with the Black Panther Party during the late 1960s.

Born Alice Faye Williams in North Carolina in 1947, Afeni became one of the prominent figures associated with the Black Panther movement and was among those prosecuted in the high-profile Panther 21 case in New York before being acquitted in 1971.

Her political activism, personal struggles and determination to overcome difficult circumstances profoundly influenced Tupac’s outlook on social injustice, racial inequality, poverty and the experiences of disadvantaged communities.

That influence became particularly evident in Tupac’s 1995 emotional masterpiece, Dear Mama, a deeply personal tribute celebrating his mother’s sacrifices, unconditional love and resilience despite the hardships they experienced.

The song subsequently became one of the most celebrated expressions of maternal love in hip-hop history, immortalising Afeni’s importance in her son’s life and connecting millions of listeners to their complicated but deeply meaningful relationship.

Following Tupac’s murder in September 1996, Afeni devoted much of her remaining life to protecting his artistic legacy, overseeing his estate and establishing the Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation to support arts education and young people.

She died in May 2016 at the age of 69, leaving behind an enduring legacy as both a political activist and the woman whose influence helped shape one of the most recognisable voices in American music.

Erivo’s appointment is therefore a significant casting decision, placing an accomplished performer in a role that demands an understanding of maternal sacrifice, political conviction, personal vulnerability and historical responsibility.

The film will feature Jonathan Daviss, best known for Netflix’s Outer Banks, as Snoop Dogg, while Camron Jones will portray Tupac Shakur.

Other prominent cast members include Myles Bullock as Dr Dre, Lauren London as Snoop’s mother Beverly Tate, Algee Smith as Warren G, Tre Hale as Suge Knight, Laya DeLeon Hayes as Shante Broadus, Olly Sholotan as Kurupt and Corey Champagne as Nate Dogg.

Craig Brewer, the filmmaker behind Hustle & Flow and Dolemite Is My Name, will direct the production from a revised screenplay originally written by Joe Robert Cole, known for his work on Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Snoop Dogg will also serve as a producer alongside Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer and Allan Mandelbaum, as well as Death Row Pictures president Sara Ramaker.

Universal Pictures has scheduled the film’s theatrical release for August 6, 2027, with the production expected to incorporate music from Snoop Dogg’s extensive catalogue.

Beyond documenting the rapper’s rise to international fame, Snoop is expected to revisit the personalities, relationships and defining experiences that shaped West Coast hip-hop during a transformative period in American music.

With Erivo stepping into Afeni’s role, the production will also bring renewed attention to the remarkable woman behind Tupac’s story, whose influence extended far beyond motherhood and whose determination helped preserve her son’s place in music history.