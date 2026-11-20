By Edwin Mbewe

LEICESTER-(MaraviPost)-Leicester City has dramatically severed ties with cryptocurrency gambling company BC Game following a fierce backlash over its controversial partnership with Russian porn actress Eva Elfie.

The Maravi Post has sourced this story from The Guardian, which reported that the English football club had brought its sponsorship agreement with BC Game to an abrupt end after concerns emerged over the gambling company’s association with the adult entertainment industry.

BC Game, an offshore gambling operator registered in Belize and reportedly unlicensed to operate in the United Kingdom, had been Leicester City’s front-of-shirt sponsor since July 2024.

The storm erupted earlier this month when BC Game announced Eva Elfie as its brand ambassador, a move that immediately raised eyebrows among sections of Leicester’s fanbase.

The company defended the appointment, describing Elfie as a personality with an established presence in gaming communities.

But the announcement opened a fresh controversy for the club, with supporters questioning whether Leicester’s historic identity and values were being compromised.

The strongest criticism came from the Foxes Trust, the club’s supporters’ organisation, which warned about the damaging association between gambling, pornography and football.

In a strongly worded statement, the trust expressed disappointment over the club’s decision to accept sponsorship from a betting company, suggesting that the latest partnership had pushed matters even further.

The organisation questioned whether associating Leicester City with gambling and adult entertainment was consistent with the club’s values and identity.

The backlash appears to have reached the boardroom. It is understood that Leicester City directly confronted BC Game over the implications of its partnership with Elfie before deciding to terminate the sponsorship agreement.

On Wednesday, the club confirmed that the deal had been ended prematurely, citing “differing commercial priorities”.

The agreement, which began in July 2024, was originally scheduled to run until the end of the current season.

In an attempt to address supporters’ concerns, Leicester also announced that fans who bought shirts bearing BC Game branding within the previous 28 days could exchange them or receive a full refund. The club will also cover standard return postage costs.

The sponsorship fallout comes at a difficult period for Leicester City, who are preparing to visit Huddersfield in League One on Saturday.

Beyond the sponsorship controversy, uncertainty continues to surround the club’s ownership.

Thai conglomerate King Power is reportedly seeking buyers for Leicester City, alongside the club’s stadium, training facilities and women’s team.

The sudden collapse of the BC Game partnership adds another turbulent chapter to Leicester City’s recent challenges, raising fresh questions about the commercial decisions football clubs make in pursuit of sponsorship revenue.