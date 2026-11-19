A more comprehensive and inclusive approach is essential if the spread of Ebola is to be halted, warns the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)

Six months after Ebola was declared in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo), the outbreak remains out of control and continues to devastate communities.

Insecurity remains a major concern in affected areas, where regular violent attacks continue to cause displacement, hindering access to healthcare and disrupting contact tracing and the monitoring of Ebola patients. Violent conflict allows the virus to spread unchecked, with devastating implications for the population. Experience on the ground demonstrates that containing the virus requires more than just a health response. It also requires a broader humanitarian approach that puts community protection and recovery at the heart of its priorities.

Against this backdrop, maintaining access to essential services and strengthening infection prevention and control (IPC) are critical. In more than 100 schools, 25 health centres, and 10 communities, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) supports the installation of triage systems and handwashing facilities, the provision of hygiene supplies, and the adoption of good IPC practices. These interventions help create safer environments for children, teachers, patients and health workers, while strengthening institutional capacities to prevent and mitigate the risk of Ebola transmission.

At the community level, risk awareness and communication activities bring key messages closer to the population. Working directly with local communities is central to addressing concerns and misconceptions, encouraging protective behaviours, strengthening trust and allowing for the rapid uptake of recommended prevention measures.

“I am living proof that early action saves lives,” explained one Ebola survivor in Ituri during an interview with NRC staff.

“As soon as I recognised the symptoms, I sought medical assistance. This decision saved my life and helped protect my family, my colleagues and the wider community. We really need to make sure people understand how important it is to act early. Without community awareness, we cannot fight this virus effectively,” he added.

The impact of the outbreak also extends beyond the immediate risk of infection. The high levels of disruption and fear triggered by the outbreak can affect children’s emotional well-being and ability to learn. Through its Better Learning Programme (BLP), NRC works with schools to help children manage stress and anxiety, maintain their concentration and continue engaging in learning despite the challenges they face.

“Responding effectively to Ebola goes beyond preventing the transmission of the virus. It is also about protecting children, safeguarding the future of entire populations, and supporting those who survive Ebola to safely reintegrate into their communities,” said Silvia Beccacece, NRC emergency response team leader in Ituri.

“Every day, our teams work alongside communities, engaging with people, listening to their concerns and mobilising them to play an active role in the response. Six months into this outbreak, sustaining these efforts is a shared responsibility, and our commitment must remain strong for as long as people need support,” she added.

As the outbreak evolves, it is essential that the response becomes more effective and more embedded in communities. Authorities, humanitarian organisations and donors all have a role to play in ensuring that community-based prevention and protection activities can continue. This requires sustained political attention, meaningful support for local engagement, and predictable funding. Maintaining these efforts is essential not only to contain the outbreak, but also to protect the lives, rights and dignity of the people and communities affected.