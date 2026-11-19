WASHINGTON-(MaraviPost)-House Democrats have nominated Hakeem Jeffries to become the next Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, putting him on course to make history as the first Black Speaker in American history, according to Reuters.

Reuters reports that Democrats elected this month to the US House nominated Jeffries on Wednesday to lead them in the next Congress, putting him on the precipice of becoming the nation’s first Black House speaker.

Jeffries, 56, won the nomination on Wednesday, 18th November 2026, in a closed-door secret ballot. NPR Illinois reports that he ran uncontested, winning a closed-door vote by a tally of 251 to 11.

USA Today also confirms the tally, reporting 251 yes votes out of 262 cast, according to a person in the room.

The vote comes just two weeks after Democrats scored a sweeping victory in the midterm elections on 3rd November, flipping more than 40 Republican districts and reclaiming control of the House.

USA Today reports that Democrats will have roughly 260 seats in the chamber after the nationwide blue wave.

CNN describes what this means in simple terms: “Hakeem Jeffries is now all but certain to lead the House next January, a role that will make him the first Black speaker in US history as he oversees Democrats’ largest majority in years.”

Jeffries is not Speaker yet. The formal election for Speaker will take place on 3rd January 2027, when the new Congress is sworn in. NPR Illinois reports: “Wednesday’s vote by House Democrats kickstarts the formal selection process for Speaker, which will take place at the start of the new Congress on January 3 with a vote on the floor of the House.

If successful, as is widely expected, Jeffries will make history as the first Black lawmaker to serve in the job.”

He will need 218 votes on the floor to formally take the gavel. Reuters notes that the speaker election requires 218 votes on the House floor, and Democrats will have a majority of at least 257 seats.

If he wins, Jeffries will replace current Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana. http://NorthJersey.com confirms: “Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, remains the current Speaker of the House.” Johnson has already announced he will not seek to lead Republicans in the next Congress after they lost the majority.

Republicans have nominated Jim Jordan to lead them. Reuters reports: “House Republicans last week nominated Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan to lead their conference in January.”

Jeffries has led House Democrats since 2023, when he took over from Nancy Pelosi. USA Today notes: “Jeffries, the current House Democratic leader who took over from Nancy Pelosi in 2023, took significant steps in recent days to shore up support among the vastly varying ideologies of his caucus.”

Ahead of the vote, he received a powerful endorsement from Rep. Jim Clyburn, one of the most senior members of the Congressional Black Caucus.

CNN quotes Clyburn’s speech in the room: “Hakeem is interested in headways and not headlines.” Clyburn delivered the speech as the caucus formally nominated the nation’s first Black speaker.

The nomination was not without some opposition. CNN reports that a small bloc of newly elected Democratic socialists had refused to publicly commit to Jeffries ahead of the leadership election, demanding concessions like votes for Medicare for All or a ban on arms sales to Israel.

In the end, CNN says, just 11 Democrats voted against him in the secret ballot vote.

One group of seven ultra-progressive new members declared in a statement that they voted “no” because they are still seeking commitment from Jeffries on key priorities, including votes on Medicare for All and ending “the genocide in Gaza,” according to CNN.

In recent days, Jeffries has moved to shore up support across his caucus.

CNN reports: “Jeffries announced on Friday that he backs major tenets of a universal healthcare system, specifically, lowering the eligibility age for Medicare, creating a new program that guarantees universal coverage for kids and adding hearing, dental and vision coverage to the program.”

Al Jazeera places this moment in history, reporting: “Hakeem Jeffries has become the first Black lawmaker officially nominated for Speaker of the United States’ House of Representatives, marking a milestone in the country’s political history.” Al Jazeera also notes that in 2023, Jeffries was put forward by Democrats as their pick to succeed former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted by his fellow Republicans in favour of the chamber’s current speaker, Mike Johnson.

At that time, Democrats were in the minority, so he could not win. This time, the story is different.

Democrats have the numbers. Al Jazeera reports: “Jeffries is now poised to replace Johnson as speaker when the new Congress is sworn in on January 3.”

His rise is being seen around the world as a historic moment for Black representation in America.

From Brooklyn, New York, where he was born and raised, to Capitol Hill, Jeffries has built a reputation as a disciplined, calm and strategic leader.

All eyes are now on 3rd January 2027. If he wins that vote, Hakeem Jeffries will walk into history as the first Black Speaker of the United States House of Representatives MI