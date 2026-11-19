LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi has been selected to host the 15th Conference of Ministers of the Regional Centre for Mapping of Resources for Development (RCMRD) in 2028, a development expected to strengthen the country’s position in regional land management and geospatial technology.

The decision was made by the Council of Ministers during the 14th RCMRD Conference held in Swakopmund, Namibia, where Malawi was represented by the Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Honourable Chimwemwe Chipungu, MP.

Speaking in an interview with MaraviPost on Wednesday, November 18, Chipungu described the selection as an important opportunity for Malawi to strengthen regional cooperation and showcase its progress in land administration and management.

He said hosting the conference would promote the exchange of expertise, deepen collaboration among member states and highlight Malawi’s achievements in land sector reforms.

Chipungu also pointed to the country’s efforts to improve land governance through the enactment of key legislation, including the Land Act, Customary Land Act, Land Survey Act and Physical Planning Act, all passed in 2016.

He said the laws provide a foundation for improving land administration, regulating surveying and property transactions, and promoting organised physical development.

The 14th RCMRD Conference brought together ministers responsible for land, surveying, mapping and natural resources from Eastern and Southern Africa to discuss how geospatial information can support development and improve decision-making.

Discussions focused on the use of satellite imagery, Geographic Information Systems (GIS), remote sensing and accurate mapping in land registration, infrastructure development, urban planning and environmental management.

Malawi’s hosting of the 2028 conference is expected to provide a platform for policymakers, technical experts and development partners to share knowledge, exchange experiences and explore innovations in land management.