By Brighton Tchongwe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Minister of Youths, Sports and Culture Alfred Gangata has commended Seed Co Malawi for supporting the Malawi Open Golf Championship, saying the sponsorship complements government efforts to promote and develop golf in the country.

Gangata made the remarks on Wednesday during the official opening of the 2026 Seed Co Malawi Open Golf Championship at Lilongwe Golf Club, which is offering a total prize money of 20,000 US dollars.

He said government is committed to nurturing talent across all sporting disciplines, including golf, which he described as a sport with a special place in Malawi.

Gangata said there is a need to give young people opportunities to develop their sporting talent and compete at higher levels.

“Golf has a special place in Malawi, and government is committed to supporting talent across all sporting disciplines, including golf. Somewhere in Malawi, a future champion is waiting to pick up a golf club. Let us give that young person an opportunity to take their first shot at victory,” said Gangata.

Meanwhile, Seed Co Malawi Managing Director Boyd Luwe said the company is proud to have supported the Malawi Open Golf Championship for the past six years, adding that its investment in sports reflects its commitment to excellence.

Luwe said the tournament has grown significantly from 200 golfers in 2021 to 500 participants this year, including 22 professional golfers from Zambia, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Tanzania and South Africa.

He said the championship is not only promoting golf but also putting Malawi on the international map and contributing to tourism, as some foreign participants use the event as an opportunity to visit the country.

Golf Union of Malawi President Gift Kawamba said the union is working towards ensuring all eight golf clubs in the country host their own open tournaments to raise the standard of the sport and develop golfers for international competitions.

Kawamba said winners from the respective club tournaments would then compete at the Malawi Open in Lilongwe, bringing together the country’s top golfers.

He said the initiative would also help meet international accreditation requirements, as the R&A, mother body in South Africa, recognises open tournaments.

Apart from golf, Seed Co Malawi has lined up entertainment featuring local artists, including Praise Umali and Driemo, as well as DJs, throughout the tournament.

The championship runs from November 18 to 22, 2026, at Lilongwe Golf Club under the theme “Growing Together, Driving Excellence,” bringing together golfers from Malawi and beyond to compete for top honours.