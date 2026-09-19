Minister Gangata appeals to corporate world on sports sector’s continual support

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Youth, Sports and Culture Minister Alfred Gangata has said Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS) strategic plan will help improve how sports sector is governed in the country.

Gangata noted that for the long time, the sector had been operating without a strategic plan.

He also appealed to the corporate world to continue investing in the sports sector.

Gangata made the appeal on Saturday, September 19, 2026 during the launch of 2026-2031 MNCS Strategic Plan in the capital Lilongwe.

In his remarks, MNCS board Chairperson Jim Kalua has said all sports associations should demonstrate high level of professionalism and good governance to develop sports in the country.

Kalua was speaking this afternoon during the launch of Sports Strategic Plan 2026-2031 at Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe.

He said all sports associations must follow all the governance structures. In addition, Kalua said time has come for the associations to reorganise themselves by being accountable and transparent.

Kalua said the strategic plan is the beginning of new chapter in the country’s sports sector.

Among other issues, the five-year strategic plan is aimed at making the sports sector vibrant, inclusive, sustainable and globally competitive sector.