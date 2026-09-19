2026 FDH Bank Premiership: Eagles sink Wanderers

….Eagles 2-1 Wanderers

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Blue Eagles FC have finished the first round of the 2026-27 FDH Bank Premiership at the summit after beating CAF-bound Mighty Wanderers FC 2-1 in a pulsating encounter at Nankhaka Stadium on Saturday,19th September 2026.

The victory takes Blue Eagles to 31 points from 15 matches, as they finish the opening half of the campaign one point ahead of FCB Nyasa Big Bullets, while Wanderers remain third on 29 points.

For the Nomads, the defeat adds another painful chapter to a difficult spell that has now stretched across domestic and continental competitions.

Mcheka rocket sets Eagles on their way

Blue Eagles came out firing and broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute when defender Fahad Mcheka unleashed a fierce strike that flew past Wanderers goalkeeper Chancy Mtete.

The goal sparked the home side into greater confidence, while Wanderers struggled to settle into the contest.

Blue Eagles doubled their advantage when Tonic Viyuyi rose highest inside the Wanderers box to head home the second goal, sending the hosts into the break with a commanding 2-0 lead.

Wanderers returned from the interval a different side, throwing men forward in search of a way back into the contest.

But Blue Eagles’ rearguard, marshalled by Mcheka and Bennet Konyo, stood firm and repeatedly frustrated the Lali Lubani-based side.

Tajong gives Nomads hope

Wanderers finally found a breakthrough in the 77th minute through Cameroonian forward Sama Tajong.

Tajong reacted quickest to tap home after Blue Eagles goalkeeper Precious Masamba had parried a ball from a long throw-in by Peter Ng’ambi, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

The goal set up a tense final spell, with Wanderers pushing for an equaliser and Blue Eagles fighting to protect their advantage.

Despite late pressure from the Nomads, the hosts held on to claim all three points.

Mcheka’s outstanding display was capped when he was voted Player of the Match.

Msakakuona hails tough victory

Blue Eagles head coach Deklek Msakakuona admitted his side had to dig deep, especially against a Wanderers team looking to respond after a run of defeats.

“We knew they would come hard in the second half. That’s why we played kind of defending. We are happy for the victory and finishing on top of the table. This will really motivate the boys,” said Msakakuona.

Wanderers interim coach McDonald Mtetemera accepted the defeat but praised his players for their second-half response.

“I don’t want to talk more. The result isn’t good, but I have to thank the boys for beautiful play in the second half. We need to work on our defending as we await the second round,” Mtetemera said.

Head-to-head: Wanderers had held the upper hand

Saturday’s result was significant in the context of the recent rivalry between the two sides.

Available records show that before Saturday’s league meeting, Blue Eagles and Wanderers had faced each other 16 times in the league since 2016, with Blue Eagles winning six, Wanderers winning seven and three matches ending in draws.

The rivalry has also extended beyond league football. The teams met in the Airtel Top 8, with Wanderers winning 2-0 in December 2022. In August 2026, they met again in the Top 8, drawing 1-1 in regulation time before Wanderers won the subsequent penalty shootout 5-4.

That meant Wanderers had won the previous two completed meetings in the league before Saturday — beating Blue Eagles 3-1 in October 2025 and 3-1 in April 2025.

Saturday’s 2-1 victory therefore ended Blue Eagles’ run of defeats against the Nomads and gave them their first league win over Wanderers since their 1-0 victory in October 2022.

Nomads’ difficult run continues

The defeat leaves Wanderers on 29 points from 15 matches, three points behind Blue Eagles at the halfway stage.

It is their second league defeat of the campaign, following their loss to rivals FCB Nyasa Big Bullets in the Blantyre Derby.

The Nomads’ struggles, however, have not been confined to the league.

They lost the Airtel Top 8 final to Ekhaya FC at Bingu National Stadium before suffering a 0-1 defeat to Simba SC in the CAF Champions League at the same venue.

Their continental campaign then took another blow in Dar es Salaam, where Simba defeated them 6-1 at Uhuru Stadium in the second leg.

The latest setback at Nankhaka means Wanderers head into the second round needing to rebuild momentum on several fronts.

Eagles lead the way as relegation battle heats up

Blue Eagles close the first round with 31 points, followed by FCB Nyasa Big Bullets on 30, while Wanderers sit third on 29.

At the other end of the table, Kamuzu Barracks, Creck Sporting and MAFCO remain in the bottom three and face a battle for survival when the second round begins.

For Blue Eagles, however, Saturday’s victory provides the perfect finish to the first half of the campaign — three points against one of Malawi’s traditional giants and top spot going into the second round.