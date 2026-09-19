Brighton end Arsenal’s perfect start: 2026/27 English Premier League

LONDON-(MaraviPost)-Brighton & Hove Albion ended Arsenal’s perfect start to the 2026/27 English Premier League season with a 3-0 victory at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

The match was broadcast live by Sky Sports, which also provided live coverage and highlights of the English Premier League encounter.

The defeat was Arsenal’s first of the season after Mikel Arteta’s side had won their opening four Premier League matches, leaving them on 12 points from five games despite the setback.

Pascal Groß opened the scoring for Brighton in the 31st minute with a long-range effort before Charalampos Kostoulas doubled the hosts’ advantage just before half-time.

Brighton continued to dominate after the restart, with Chema Andrés heading in the third goal in the 57th minute to complete a convincing victory for Fabian Hürzeler’s side.

Arsenal struggled to create clear chances as Brighton’s pressing and intensity disrupted their build-up, with the hosts also coming close to adding further goals.

The result leaves Arsenal in second position with 12 points, while Brighton climbed to third with 10 points after five matches.

The defeat also ended Arsenal’s run of eight consecutive Premier League victories, bringing their perfect league start to an abrupt end.

Brighton’s victory means they remain within two points of Arsenal, while Manchester City have an opportunity to move further clear at the top when they face Sunderland.

Speaking after the match, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta described the result and performance as disappointing and said his players needed to learn from the defeat.

The result gives Arsenal their first setback of the campaign, while Brighton leave the Amex Stadium with three points and a significant boost after defeating the defending English Premier League champions.