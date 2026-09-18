Oliver McCall set for boxing return at 61

…Proposes New York heavyweight bout

NEW YORK-(MaraviPost)-Former WBC heavyweight champion Oliver McCall is preparing for another professional boxing appearance at the age of 61, more than three decades after his famous knockout victory over Lennox Lewis made him world heavyweight champion.

According to Boxing News Online, McCall is being lined up for a potential heavyweight bout against former contender Ike Ibeabuchi, who is now 53. The proposed fight is reportedly being targeted for November 26, 2026, in New York, with the event being planned by PrizeFightingTV.

McCall made boxing history in 1994 when he stopped Lewis in the second round to capture the WBC heavyweight championship. Lewis later regained the title in their controversial 1997 rematch.

The veteran American has remained active despite his age. Boxing News Online reports that McCall competed three times between November 2024 and June 2025, recording two victories and one draw, including a win over Stacy Frazier, the nephew of former heavyweight champion Joe Frazier.

Ibeabuchi, meanwhile, was once considered one of heavyweight boxing’s most promising contenders after defeating notable opponents David Tua and Chris Byrd. Following a lengthy absence from the sport, he returned to competition in 2025 and recorded a victory before suffering the first defeat of his professional career against Kabiru Towolawi.

The proposed McCall-Ibeabuchi fight, however, is not yet guaranteed to proceed. According to the report, organisers have set a fan-demand requirement of 12,500 advance pay-per-view purchases at $9.95 before committing to staging the event.

If confirmed, the contest would bring together two heavyweight veterans with a combined age of 114, creating one of the more unusual potential boxing matchups of 2026.