ALEPH HOSPITALITY ANNOUNCES SOUTH AFRICA OFFICE

Africa’s largest independent hotel management company has announced the opening of a regional office in Cape Town to support the group’s growing portfolio across the continent.

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, 18 September 2026 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/ – Aleph Hospitality, the largest independent hotel management company in the Middle East and Africa, has announced today at the 17th Annual API Property Investment Summit that it will be expanding its presence across the continent with the opening of a regional office in Cape Town.

Aleph Hospitality currently operates 15+ hotels, four brands in over 10 destinations across seven countries in East and South Africa with five hotels in South Africa: Onomo Hotel Cape Town Foreshore, Onomo Hotel Cape Town Inn on the Square, Onomo hotel Cape Town Waterfront, Onomo Hotel Johannesburg Sandton and Onomo Hotel Durban.

The South Africa office will be led by Rob Kucera, Regional Vice President for East & South Africa, and will oversee the operations of the properties in the region as well as drive the development of future hotels for the group, fuelling Aleph Hospitality’s portfolio growth.

Bani Haddad, Founder and Co-CEO of Aleph Hospitality, said: “South Africa’s tourism sector has entered an exciting new phase of growth. International arrivals reached a record 10.5 million in 2025, an increase of nearly 18 percent year on year, with over 4,000 hotels rooms in the hotel development pipeline. These figures reflect both rising demand and growing investor confidence in the market. Establishing a regional office in South Africa allows us to be closer to owners and investors and to help convert this potential in high performing hospitality assets, and supports our growth journey across Southern Africa.”

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Aleph Hospitality

About Aleph Hospitality

Headquartered in Dubai, with regional offices in Riyadh, Casablanca, Cape Town and Nairobi, Aleph Hospitality is the first and largest independent hotel management company in the Middle East and Africa. Aleph Hospitality manages over 50 hotels, representing 7,000+ rooms across 23 countries and 39 cities. Working for hotel owners, either with a franchise for branded properties or as a white label operator for independent hotels, Aleph Hospitality handles all aspects of hotel operations at any stage of development – from site and brand selection to technical assistance, pre-opening and day-to-day operations. Aleph Hospitality’s regional expertise has earned the trust of leading brands such as Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Accor, Best Western, Rotana, Wyndham and Onomo. Visit www.alephhospitality.com

The post ALEPH HOSPITALITY ANNOUNCES SOUTH AFRICA OFFICE appeared first on African Media Agency.