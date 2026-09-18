National Product Magazine up with 2026 year-end business show

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The National Product Magazine (NPM) has announced the holding of 2026 Year-End Business Show 2026.

This is a marketplace that will bring together Malawi’s industries, manufacturers, suppliers, the private sector, government and consumers in one place.

The Magazine will also hold year-end awards while marking 130th edition of the magazine since its inception.

Addressing a press conference in the capital Lilongwe on Thursday, September 18, NPM Media Specialist and Managing Director Steven Chinyamula said the objective is to create a meaningful connection between producers, support institutions and the final consumer.

He said the show will give manufacturers a direct platform to engage the market.

“The Business Show creates an opportunity for manufacturers and suppliers to bring their products directly to consumers, explain their brands, introduce new products and engage with the market,” Chinyamula told the press conference.

For consumers, he said, the benefits are direct shopping and discovery.

“It creates an opportunity to see and compare products from different manufacturers and suppliers, buy directly from participating businesses, access special event prices, promotions and discounts, and discover locally manufactured products and services.”

Chinyamula said one of the key advantages of a dedicated annual Business Show is affordability during the festive season.

“By bringing manufacturers, suppliers and consumers together in one place, the event can help businesses promote products directly while giving consumers an opportunity to access special offers,” he said.

On the relationship between government and the private sector, Chinyamula said the show offers a practical platform for dialogue.

“Government plays an important role in creating and supporting an environment where manufacturing, trade, investment, entrepreneurship and business development can grow.

“The private sector, manufacturers and suppliers bring the products, services, investment, employment and innovation that drive the marketplace. Consumers, in turn, are at the centre of that marketplace,” he said.

He summarised the show’s model as: government supports the business environment, industry produces and supplies, the private sector builds the market, consumers create demand, and NPM brings them all together.

Chinyamula said NPM believes a consistent annual platform is needed for Malawi’s commercial community to showcase progress, launch products and network.

“It gives businesses an opportunity to showcase their progress and products each year, while giving consumers a regular opportunity to engage directly with the companies supplying the market,” he said.

On timing, he said the end-of-year period was strategic for both business and families.

“As the event takes place towards the end of the year, the Business Show will also provide an important festive-season shopping platform. Consumers can come and purchase products directly, take advantage of promotional prices and prepare for Christmas and the New Year.”

Beyond business, he said, the event will also feature entertainment.

“After a full day focused on industry, business, consumers, products and shopping, the Malawi Square Ground will also come alive with live performances from Malawian artists and bands.”

Chinyamula announced that the day’s proceedings will transition into the NPM Year-End Gala Awards 2026.

“As the Business Show concludes, the focus moves from showcasing products to recognising the businesses, brands, institutions and entrepreneurs shaping Malawi’s business landscape. During the day, businesses show what they do; during the evening, we recognise those making an impact,” he said.

The Gala will honour excellence across manufacturing, retail, agriculture, financial services, hospitality, energy, automotive, construction, technology, SMEs and other sectors.

The 2026 edition also marks NPM’s 130th edition milestone.

“This is not simply another magazine edition. It represents years of documenting Malawi’s businesses, manufacturers, products, entrepreneurs, brands, innovations and commercial stories. For 130 editions, NPM has continued to create a platform for businesses to tell their stories,” Chinyamula said.

Chinyamula urged Malawians to attend the NPM Business Show, Consumer Marketplace, Festive-Season Shopping and Year-End Gala Awards on 28 November 2026 at the BICC Malawi Square Ground in Lilongwe.