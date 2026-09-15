Gates Foundation Commits US$1 Billion to Help Build and Deliver Equitable AI That Improves Health and Expands Opportunity

New Goalkeepers Report: AI could be a great equalizer, but only if it’s built intentionally to benefit the people who need it most

SEATTLE, WA, USA, 15 September 2026-/African Media Agency(AMA)/- The Gates Foundation today announced plans to spend at least US$1 billion over the next two years to expand access to artificial intelligence and the AI-enabled solutions, opportunities, and knowledge that have too often been out of reach for many around the world. The announcement comes as the foundation launches its 10th annual Goalkeepers Report, which this year focuses on the urgent actions needed to ensure that AI helps narrow gaps between the richest and poorest rather than widening them.

The 2026 report, Make This Matter: AI, Equity, and the Choice We Can’t Delay, makes the case that AI’s trajectory is not fixed. The window to influence who benefits, and how soon, is short. The report includes examples of foundation-supported partners that are already changing lives using AI in clinics and classrooms and on small farms.

“The Gates Foundation was created in part to address a basic market failure: the people with the

greatest needs often have the least power to shape where innovation and investment go,” writes Bill Gates, chair of the Gates Foundation, in the report. “Much of our work has been about closing that gap. AI presents the same challenge, only at much greater speed. Left to the market alone, the most capable tools will be built first for the people and institutions most able to pay for them—not necessarily for those who could benefit most.”

The Goalkeepers Report identifies three areas where action now could help AI improve lives and livelihoods for more people in the years ahead:

Make AI tools work in every language people speak. More than 90% of the data used to train early large language models came from English-language sources, leaving many communities that could benefit from AI poorly represented in the data on which these tools were built

More than 90% of the data used to train early large language models came from English-language sources, leaving many communities that could benefit from AI poorly represented in the data on which these tools were built Build AI tools for the contexts in which people will use them. Effective tools require data and expertise from the places and populations they are intended to serve, with countries and communities deciding how data is managed and protected

Effective tools require data and expertise from the places and populations they are intended to serve, with countries and communities deciding how data is managed and protected Invest in people and access so communities can shape how AI works for them. Doctors, farmers, teachers, and developers need opportunities to learn how to evaluate AI tools and adapt what works to their own contexts. They also need affordable access to the technology, which will require action from technology companies as well as investment from governments and philanthropy

Equitable access to the benefits of AI will not happen on its own. But if AI tools are built with the expertise of the end users, they can put knowledge and advice in the hands of hundreds of millions of people who haven’t benefited from previous technology revolutions.

The Gates Foundation’s funding will support partners that are already working to close the gaps in access to AI and to ensure that AI tools reflect the knowledge and priorities of the people who need them most.

Today’s commitment will help scale up the work of those partners over the next two years, with the funding distributed roughly as follows across the foundation’s priority areas:

40% to support education , including AI tutoring to help individualize student learning and teaching tools for use in U.S. classrooms and abroad

, including AI tutoring to help individualize student learning and teaching tools for use in U.S. classrooms and abroad 40% to support health care , from diagnostics and clinical decision-making support for frontline

, from diagnostics and clinical decision-making support for frontline health workers to maternal and newborn care tools and the discovery of new drugs and vaccines

10% for agriculture , including to help smallholder farmers get AI-generated advice customized to their soil, weather, and crop conditions

, including to help smallholder farmers get AI-generated advice customized to their soil, weather, and crop conditions 10% to build the digital foundation that equitable AI depends on, including datasets in languages the tools do not yet understand

The foundation is also calling on others who share the goal of making AI more useful, accessible, and affordable to invest their resources and expertise and use their voices.

“We can harness AI for good. But it won’t happen by accident,” writes Gates. “[I]t requires a deliberate, specific commitment from government leaders and the companies developing the technology: to measure success not only by what AI can do for the most profitable users but by what it can do for the people who stand the most to gain.”

To read the 2026 Goalkeepers report, go to: www.gatesfoundation.org/goalkeepers/report/2026-report/.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Gates Foundation

About the Gates Foundation

Guided by the belief that every life has equal value, the Gates Foundation works to help all people lead healthy, productive lives. In developing countries, we work with partners to create impactful solutions so that people can take charge of their futures and achieve their full potential. In the United States, we aim to ensure that everyone—especially those with the fewest resources—has access to the opportunities needed to succeed in school and life. Based in Seattle, Washington, the foundation is led by CEO Mark Suzman, under the direction of Bill Gates and our governing board.

About Goalkeepers

Goalkeepers is the foundation’s campaign to accelerate progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (Global Goals). By sharing stories and data behind the Global Goals through an annual report, the Gates Foundation hopes to inspire a new generation of leaders: Goalkeepers who raise awareness of progress, hold their leaders accountable, and drive action to achieve the Global Goals.

Press kit: https://www.gatesfoundation.org/ideas/media-center/gk-2026-press-kit

Goalkeepers Report: www.gatesfoundation.org/report/2026-report/

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