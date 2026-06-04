Hype ahead of National Product Magazine’s Mid-Year awards 2026: Two days to go

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-About two days remaining before the regional business tabloid, The National Product Magazine (NPM) is expected to hold the Mid-Year Awards 2026, on Saturday, June 6 at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in the capital Lilongwe.

The tabloid NPM Mid-Year Awards 2026 also coincides with the magazine’s 125th Edition as the awards focus on Malawi’s finest in business, agriculture, entrepreneurship, and innovation that are about to be celebrated in style!

NPM Managing Director Arthur Steve Chinyamula told the Maravi Post that all is set for the big event.

Chinyamula explains, “As the stage is fully set for the NPM Mid-Year Awards 2026, organizers have unveiled exciting incentives aimed at celebrating both fashion and digital media excellence during this year’s prestigious gala.

“As only two days remaining, the event promises a night of glamour, recognition, and high-level networking among industry leaders, creatives, and professionals from across Malawi and beyond”.

He appealed, “Guests are being urged to get ready for the big night by visiting their tailors, selecting standout outfits, and preparing to make a lasting impression”.

“One of the standout highlights of the evening will be the Best Dressed of the Night category, designed to reward attendees who make a bold and elegant fashion statement”.

Event Prizes

The top three winners will walk away with significant cash prizes, with the first-place winner receiving MK 1.5 million, followed by MK 1 million for second place and MK 750,000 for third place

In addition to style, the awards will also recognize the growing influence of digital media through the Best Online Journalist of the Year category.

The winner will receive a tablet along with a cash prize of MK 400,000. The second-place winner will be awarded a tablet, while the third-place winner will receive a cash prize of MK500,000.

According to Chinyamula, these categories are meant to encourage creativity, professionalism, and excellence both on and off the stage.

He discloses further, “The Best Dressed segment aims to elevate the standard of fashion at the event, while the journalism award highlights the critical role of online platforms in shaping public discourse and promoting national development.

“With high stakes, strong competition, and a celebration of talent across multiple sectors, the NPM Mid-Year Awards 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most memorable events on Malawi’s social and business calendar”.



