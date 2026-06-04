Airtel Money Tola Promotion excites Mulanje Mission Secondary learner Yamikani Lihoma with MK5m

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Airtel Money Tola Promotion continues to surprise customers as Mulanje Mission Secondary School’s Form 3 student Yamikani Lihoma has emerged as one of the three winners.

Yamika alongside other two winners including Kenneth Simfukwe and Richard Kankhuni based in South Africa (but the number is used by his wife, Chisomo Maloya) were revealed during the promotion third draw on Thursday, June 4, 2026 at Airtel Money head office in the capital Lilongwe.

Lihoma expressed happiness over the prize saying will open small business to support his education.

When asked what will do the prize, Simfukwe, a farmer from Chitipa, planned to build a house and support his farming activities.

While Maloya also plans to use the prize to build a house at her home.

Airtel Malawi Marketing Director Joshua Sichinga says, “It gives excitement to the company that difference people with different economic backgrounds

“It’s sharing with our customers to be empowered economically. We are there encouraging customers to embrace Airtel Money in any service”.

So, far nine millionaires with MK5 million each and 900 customers have won MK50,000.

About MK100 million out of MK600 million has been spent for the third draws.

The promotion ends August 5, 2026 that the grand prize is MK50 million to one lucky winner.