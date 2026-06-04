Datacom supports ICTAM expo with MK10 million donation

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Tech firm Datacom Malawi Limited, has supported the ICT Association of Malawi (ICTAM) ICT 2026 expo with MK10 million donation.

Speaking during the cheque presentation ceremony in Lilongwe on Tuesday, Datacom Managing Director Moses Nthakomwa, emphasised the company’s commitment to supporting Malawi’s digital transformation agenda.

“Datacom believes that Malawi’s digital future depends on strong collaboration between industry players, innovators, and ICT professionals. ICTAM has consistently provided a platform for innovation, policy engagement, skills development, and digital transformation. Our support reflects our commitment to strengthening the ICT ecosystem in Malawi,” said Nthakomwa.

Nthakomwa observed that the digital future of Malawi depends on collaboration between various players within the ICT sector, hence the support towards the ICT platform created by ICTAM.

He further indicated that supporting the expo aligns with the institution’s vision of promoting innovation, digital inclusion and the adoption of modern technologies.

Meanwhile, ICTAM representative Jacqueline Kamdima applauded Datacom for the support as they continue to raise funds for the success of the Expo which will be held under the theme ‘Unlocking Malawi’s Digital Economy: lCT Exports, Trusted Payments and Fraud Resilience.’

“The support by Datacom is timely and will go a long way aiding us to fulfil our mandate to bring together industry players to discuss pertinent issues affecting the industry,” said Kamdima.

Kamdima noted that ICTAM seeks to raise K200 million for the three-day event saying that they have since managed to raise K120 million.

Scheduled for June 3-5, 2026 in Lilongwe, the Expo is expected to bring together ICT professionals, policymakers, innovators and businesses to discuss digital fraud and other emerging tech challenges.