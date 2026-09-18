“No change of venue for 2027 AFCON”- Motsepe insists despite concerns

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe has dismissed speculation that the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) could be moved from East Africa amid concerns over preparations.

The tournament is scheduled to be jointly hosted by Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda — the first time three nations will co-host the AFCON — but its readiness has come under scrutiny with less than a year to go.

Speaking at a press conference in Tanzania on Thursday, Motsepe said CAF remains fully committed to staging the competition in the three countries.

“There is no Plan B, there is no Plan C, there never will be a Plan B, there never will be a Plan C,” Motsepe said.

“We are going to work very hard in Tanzania. I’m in Tanzania today and I’ll take a similar message to Kenya and later give the same message to Uganda.

“We’re going to work together and those areas where we are falling behind, we’ll correct them.”

The CAF chief, however, acknowledged that time is running out, describing the situation as an emergency with nine months remaining until kick-off.

“The problem is we are nine months away from the AFCON, which is a big emergency,” he said.

“What is also an emergency is those specific areas that have been brought to my attention where they say, ‘President, we are behind. President Motsepe, there’s room for improvement here.’”