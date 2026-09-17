Zambian Man kills girlfriend’s children after she delayed opening door

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-The Police in eastern Zambia have launched a manhunt for a 26-year-old man accused of strangling his girlfriend’s two young children to death.

The suspect, identified as Winston Lungu from Samora Two Compound, is alleged to have killed Samuel Phiri, aged three, and Innocent Tembo, aged nine months, on Tuesday night in Nyimba District, Eastern Province.

Police, told the national broadcaster, Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation that the incident happened at his girlfriend’s house.

Eastern Province police commanding officer Robertson Mweemba said Lungu had arrived at the house in a drunken state and his girlfriend delayed opening the door due to his violent behaviour when intoxicated.

The girlfriend later opened the door after he started destroying a window to the house, where she was a caretaker, police said.

An altercation continued inside the house, leading to a fight. Police say Lungu grabbed his girlfriend by the neck and she defended herself before escaping to a neighbour’s house to seek help.

Police allege that after she fled, Lungu turned on the children and strangled them. A neighbour who rushed to the scene found him strangling the second child, Mweemba said in a statement.

The suspect then fled the scene. The matter was later reported to police.

The bodies of the two children have been taken to Nyimba District Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem, while their mother, who sustained bruises on the neck and other injuries, was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police say investigations are ongoing and a search for the suspect is underway.