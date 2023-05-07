Former Zambia President Edgar Lungu rejects Police search warrant

By Burnett Munthali

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-Former Zambian President Edgar Lungu has rejected Police Search warrant few hours ago because of what he said it was defective.

According to a video shared on YouTube few hours ago on Saturday, May 6, 2023, the former Head of State said Police are free to search his house at any time but they should have valid documents first of all.

Lungu spoke to the police and local media at the same time that he was ready to follow the law as he was a law abiding citizen and would surrender any vehicles in question they were looking for but some of the vehicles in his custody were at his residence for safe keeping.

“Some of the vehicles you see here are for safe keeping, others have been brought back to life because some people owe us money, some are here because they were used during campaign period,” Lungu said.

Police in Zambia surrounded the home of former President Edgar Lungu on Wednesday 3 Rd May,2023 and were demanding they search it as part of a corruption probe.

The police action comes some months after Zambia’s anti-money laundering agency summoned former first lady Esther Lungu over the ownership of 15 luxury flats in Lusaka.