Collaboration vital in ending violence against children

By Horace Tebulo



DEDZA-(MaraviPost)-Chimbiya Church Network, a grouping operating under World Relief Malawi has singled out the need for concerted efforts among stakeholders in ensuring that children are protected from different abuses that in the long run compromise their education.

Its chairperson, Joseph Mpokosa, says collaboration among stakeholders is key in addressing child marriages that the area of Senior Chief Kaphuka in Dedza district is registering.

He says the area has for a long time been grappling with the cases, but was quick to point out that the case is now different with an intervention that World Relief Malawi is implementing by among others empowering churches to play an active role in the fight against the vice.

“We are grateful for the input that World Relief has provided by empowering church networks in this area. Through the networks, we have seen a tremendous impact fight against violences among children, especially in areas of education,” says Mpokosa.

He adds on the need for parents in the area to be vigilant in supporting their children’s education saying the move is critical in the development of the area.

Commenting on the development, Officer in Charge (OC) for Chimbiya police unit Stanford Thole hails the intervention that World Relief is implementing saying it has assisted in resolving wrangles that communities bring to their office.

Thole however stresses the need to intensify awareness to parents in the area on the impact that education has in shaping one’s future.

“There is need for parents in this area to embrace the importance of sending their children to school as most children engage themselves in gambling (njuga). My appeal therefore is that World Relief Malawi should see to it that it brings more awareness to communities on the need for sending children to school.

In her remarks, Child Protection Worker Magret Malata says the initiative has enhanced learning participation among children in the area.

She however urges parents to refrain from perpetrating child marriages adding the move is a violation to rights of children.

World Relief Malawi is working with churches in the area of Senior Chief Kaphuka in Dedza district to among others end different forms of abuses that children in the district are facing.