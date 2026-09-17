Former Botswana President Khama ‘ties’ Zambian cop’s death to Kafwaya probe

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-Former Botswana President Ian Khama has reposted a suggestive statement alleging foul play in the death of a senior Zambian police officer who was investigating the suspicious death of former minister Mutotwe Kafwaya.

The statement, originally posted by former Zambian High Commissioner to South Africa, Emmanuel Mwamba, alleges that Assistant Superintendent Daniel Banda, 53, may have been murdered.

Banda, of the Zambia Police Service Ballistics Unit, was among the key investigators probing the killing of former Minister of Transport and Communications, Mutotwe Kafwaya. Kafwaya was reportedly killed during a military raid on leading presidential candidate Brian Mundubile on August 14, 2026.

The Zambia Police Service confirmed Banda’s death in a press statement dated September 15, 2026, describing it as a “sudden and unnatural death” and pointing to suicide.

Police say investigations have been instituted and more details will be availed in due course.

BELOW ARE THE FULL STATEMENTS AS RECEIVED:

1. REPOST BY FORMER BOTSWANA PRESIDENT IAN KHAMA / EMMANUEL MWAMBA:

SUSPECTED MURDER: Cop Investigating Hon. Kafwaya’s Death Dies In Suspicious Circumstances Suggesting Foul Play. A senior officer, who is also an investigator in a sensitive murder, dies during interrogations, requires investigations. Assistant Superintendent Daniel Banda (53) from the Zambia Police Forensic Depart, Balistic Unit, is among key officers involved in the investigations of the killing of former Minister of Transport and Communications, Mutotwe Kafwaya. Hon. Kafwaya was killed during a military raid on leading presidential candidate, Brian Mundubile that occurred on August 14th 2026. A Zambia Police statement allege that he took his own life in his own office at Service Headquarters after alleged failed negotiations. Involved in the stand-off are officers also involved in the treason investigations; Mr. Maxwell Timba Mudenda who serves as the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Zambia Police Service Criminal Investigations Department, Boyd kayelu (OP) the rogue officer leading the shadowy group that has been involved in many atrocities, Harringtion Akushanga ( CID Deputy Director) and Innocent Makukwani, were interrogating him at the time of his death. Information reaching us from credible sources raises questions that require that a parallel investigation is done to establish why a senior police officer has died during formal interrogations. Why was teargas used? why was the door to his office broken? Was he shot or he shot himself? Why would an officer who has refused to do unorthodox things like signing documents related to Kafwaya’s death take his own life? Why was a senior investigator turned into a suspect? Credit: Emmanuel Mwamba

2. ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE PRESS STATEMENT:

ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE PRESS STATEMENT SUDDEN AND UNNATURAL DEATH – POLICE SERVIC HEADQUARTERS September 15, 2026 – Zambia Police Service in Lusaka recorded an incident of a sudden and unnatural death which occurred on 14th September 2026, at around 20:45hrs at Police Service Headquarters. Involved was Mr Daniel Banda, aged 53, Assistant Superintendent, attached to the Ballistics Unit, who shot himself using a pistol. Brief facts are that Mr. Banda locked himself in his office around 17:00 hrs, in possession of an AK-47 rifle and a pistol, and threatened to take his own life. Negotiations with him commenced at approximately 17:00 hours and continued until 20:45 hours, but without success. He subsequently discharged the firearm, shooting himself in the head. The body has since been deposited at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) Mortuary awaiting postmortem. Investigations have been instituted into the matter and more details will be availed in due course. Issued by

Timothy Malumo

Assistant Public Relations Officer

Zambia Police Service