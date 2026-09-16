Namalomba lauds Mutharika’s DPP leadership first year in power

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Government spokesperson Shadric Namalomba says President Peter Mutharika’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-led administration has made significant progress during its first year in office and remains focused on delivering on the mandate Malawians gave it through the ballot.

Namalomba, who is also Minister of Information, has made the remarks as Malawi marks one year since Malawians voted to change government.

According to Namalomba, September 16 is an important date because, in his view, it marked the day Malawians moved away from what he describes as a period of oppressive governance.

He says a year ago, Malawians were spending long hours in queues searching for essential commodities such as fuel, sugar and cement, which he said are now available.

Namalomba says Malawians voted for improved food availability and a government committed to fighting corruption, describing the anniversary as a day that should be remembered and respected.

He says the government will continue working on the issues for which Malawians elected it, while seeking to build on the progress made during its first year in office.

The DPP returned to government after its presidential candidate, Peter Mutharika, won the presidential election with 56.8 percent of the vote, defeating incumbent Lazarus Chakwera, who received 33 percent, according to the official results.

The DPP was formed in 2005 after Bingu wa Mutharika broke away from the United Democratic Front.

The party first won power in 2009 under the late Bingu wa Mutharika and remained in government until 2012.

Peter Mutharika later led the DPP back to government in 2014, serving as president until 2020.

The party then spent five years in opposition before returning to power under his leadership.