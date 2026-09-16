Windfall! NBM plc hikes football sponsorship to MK2.3 billion

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has increased its financial commitment to Malawi football from K930 million to MK2.3 billion for the 2026/27 season, representing a 147 percent increase.

The renewed three-year partnership with the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) will support the Malawi National Women’s Football Team, the Scorchers, the NBM Women’s Premiership and the NBM Championship.

Women’s football is the biggest beneficiary of the new package, with MK1.3 billion allocated to the Scorchers and the NBM Women’s Premiership.

Of the MK1.3 billion earmarked for the Scorchers, K500 million will go towards sponsorship support, while K800 million has been set aside for performance bonuses following the team’s campaign at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The NBM Women’s Premiership will receive K400 million, while K600 million will support the NBM Championship, the men’s Division One League.

Speaking after the signing ceremony in Blantyre on Wednesday, NBM plc Chief Operations Officer Masauko Katsala said the increased investment reflects the bank’s confidence in football and its potential to create opportunities and inspire communities.

“Meaningful change in sports does not happen overnight. It requires consistency, patience and long-term investment. We want this to be a partnership where we can look back after three years and say that we helped move Malawian football forward,” said Katsala.

Katsala said NBM plc’s experience during the first year of its partnership with FAM had strengthened the Bank’s belief in the potential of football, particularly women’s football, when provided with sustained investment and support.

Katsala added that NBM plc will continue working with FAM, clubs, players, administrators and football structures at regional and district levels throughout the three-year partnership.

FAM president Fleetwood Haiya said the increased sponsorship demonstrates the confidence and trust that NBM plc has developed in the association.

“We were also very much shocked by the figures because we did not expect that they were going to go this far, considering the economic conditions . But as FAM, we say thank you to National Bank,” said a visibly excited Haiya.

Last year, NBM announced a whooping K1.5 billion sports sponsorship which saw K500 million being allocated to the Under-23 Championship, K280 million to the Women’s Football Premiership, K150 million to the Scorchers and K450 million to the tertiary and college basketball games.