Malawi’s Temwa Chawinga hits 10th NWSL goal

KANSAS CITY-(MaraviPost)- Malawi Scorchers vice-captain Temwa Chawinga scored her 10th National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) goal of the season as Kansas City Current came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Orlando Pride in the United States on Friday, September 11, 2026.

According to NWSL+, which broadcast the match live, the game was played at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, where Orlando Pride took a 2-0 lead through Zambia international Barbra Banda before Chawinga pulled one back for the hosts.

Kansas City Current then scored a second goal to complete the comeback and secure a share of the points.The result left Kansas City Current sixth on the NWSL table with 38 points from 24 matches.

The draw denied the hosts an opportunity to move into third position, which would have been possible had they collected all three points.

For Chawinga, the goal marked her 10th in the NWSL this season and took her into double figures for the third consecutive campaign.

The Malawi international continues to establish herself among the league’s leading attacking players and is now eight goals behind current top scorer Ashley Sanchez, who has 18 goals.

Banda’s brace took her tally to 16 league goals, leaving her second in the NWSL scoring charts, two goals behind Sanchez.

The match brought together two of Africa’s leading women footballers, with Chawinga representing Malawi and Banda representing Zambia.

Both Chawinga and Banda have also been nominated for the 2025 Ballon d’Or Féminin, underlining their growing influence on the international women’s football stage.