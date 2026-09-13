MCP succession fight deepens as pressure group challenges Chakwera’s 2030 ambitions

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-A growing internal debate over leadership succession is putting Malawi Congress Party (MCP) under renewed pressure, with a group calling itself “Mbembembe” emerging to oppose any move that could allow former president Lazarus Chakwera to seek another term as party leader ahead of the 2030 elections.

Local media reports indicate that the group has challenged any proposed changes to the MCP constitution that could facilitate Chakwera’s continued leadership, while former Kasungu West legislator Alex Major has denied masterminding the movement but publicly backed its position.

Major has called for an early MCP leadership convention, arguing that the party needs to address the succession question rather than allow it to remain unresolved.

The dispute has placed MCP’s succession question firmly on the political agenda. Political analysts George Phiri and Mavuto Bamusi have urged the party to confront internal leadership concerns rather than postpone them.

They argued that resolving the issue early could help MCP reorganise and position itself for the next electoral cycle.

The debate therefore goes beyond an individual leadership contest, raising broader questions about constitutionalism, internal democracy and the future direction of Malawi’s main opposition party.