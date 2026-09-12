One year on, where are the state house dogs, Reverend Chakwera? We still remember

…..THE HARD TRUTH IS THAT Malawians do not forget easily…..

We argue every day about maize, fuel, forex and jobs. But when it comes to property that belongs to the State, we keep it in our memory.

Some issues go quiet for months. Then they come back, because they were never resolved.

This is one of those issues.

For months it was discussed on radio, on Facebook, in markets and in Parliament. People asked questions. Then it faded, as if nothing was happening. As if we had moved on.

We have not moved on, Dr. Chakwera.

We still remember the State House security dogs.

The facts that were reported at the time are straightforward. Kamuzu Palace maintained a unit of trained security dogs.

The breeds used for presidential protection are Belgian Malinois and German Shepherds.

These are not pets. They are working dogs. They were procured and trained using public funds.

Their job is to guard the President, detect threats, and secure the premises of the Office of the President.

Then came the 2025 elections. Malawians went to the polls. There was a transition of government.

Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika was elected back as President. Many of his supporters call him Mkulukuta Moyo.

With a new President comes a basic expectation. Everything that belongs to the Office of the President must be handed over for the use of the one elected to serve.

But what was reported in the public domain after that transition raised concerns. There were allegations that the State House dogs were not part of the handover.

There were also reports that when authorities attempted to verify the matter, they were prevented from doing so, and that a court process became involved.

That was in 2025.

THE HARD TRUTH IS THAT it is now close to one year later. And the same question is still hanging. Where are the dogs?

Dr. Chakwera, this column is written to tell you something. Ooh, people still remember.

You served this country as President. Before that, you stood in the pulpit as a reverend.

You preached about stewardship. About integrity. About returning what does not belong to you. About accountability to the people.

So we are asking you directly.

Why were the State House dogs moved from Kamuzu Palace after the 2025 elections?

Why, according to media reports at the time, were police prevented from searching?

And now that there has been a change of government, when will you bring back the State dogs?

THE HARD TRUTH IS THAT those dogs do not belong to Dr. Lazarus Chakwera. They do not belong to Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika as an individual.

They belong to the State. They belong to the Office of the President. They belong to Malawians.

President Mutharika is the President elected in 2025. Mkulukuta Moyo needs full security. The country needs a secure presidency.

The Belgian Malinois and German Shepherds that were bought for State House were bought for that purpose.

Malawians want those State dogs back in the kennels at Kamuzu Palace.

They are needed to beef up security for the elected President. Nothing less.

We also need to ask the Courts. There were reports of an injunction that stopped certain actions in relation to this matter in 2025. We ask respectfully. On what legal basis was that injunction granted?

This is not an attack on the judiciary. It is a public question. When State property is in question, the public has a right to know how the matter was handled.

Trust in institutions grows when processes are clear.

THE HARD TRUTH IS THAT silence has allowed this issue to fade. Maybe that was the intention. Raise it, debate it, then let it die quietly.

But it has not died.

Every time we see pictures of the President, we remember that the K9 unit is not visible.

Every time security experts talk about presidential protection, we remember that a key part is missing.

Every time a Malawian pays tax, we remember that those dogs were bought with that money.

This is not about hate. This is not about MCP versus DPP. This is about a simple principle. What belongs to the State must remain with the State.

Dr. Chakwera, you can close this matter. Make a public statement. Authorize a full handover. Lift any legal barriers that exist. Allow an audit.

Tell the nation where the Belgian Malinois and German Shepherds are. If they were retired, show the records.

If they were rehomed, show the process. If they are still in your custody, return them.

To the government that came in after the 2025 elections, we also have a duty. Do a full inventory of all State House assets. Vehicles. Electronics. Furniture. And the dogs. Publish the list. Let Malawians see what the State owns.

THE HARD TRUTH IS THAT leadership is judged at the exit door. What you leave behind tells us who you were.

Did you leave State House complete? Or did you leave it incomplete?

Malawians are still asking, one year after the 2025 elections.

Dr. Chakwera, where are our State House dogs? Bring them back.

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