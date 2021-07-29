 Brian Banda still state house press secretary

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Executive Assistant to President Lazarus Chakwera, Sean Kampondeni, has said Brian Banda remains in his position.

Kampondeni assurance comes hours after Banda said he would be leaving his post on August 6 2021 to take part in a four-month scholarship at Peking University in Bergin, China.

He said he would, after the four months, return to the State House but was not sure as to whether he would retain his post.

“There is no malice. I asked the President and he allowed me to proceed. After the school, I will get back to State House but whether I will come back as Press Secretary or not; that is the President’s prerogative,” Banda said.

Kampondeni later told The Daily Times that, currently, Banda remained in his role.

“Brian Banda remains the Press Secretary for the President and is in the State House Press office presently,” he said.

Chakwera appointed Banda to his role in August 2020.

Related posts:

Busted! Malawi State House Press Secretary Brian Banda fired….”Going to China narrative is a total lie” Malawi’s press secretary Brian Banda caught begging Macra on briefings’ funds Malawi leader’s ‘bribe’ to private media continues: Maverick presenter Brian Banda appointed Press Secretary Brian Banda set to leave State House for studies in China
NBS Bank Your Caring Bank