Brian Banda still state house press secretary

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Executive Assistant to President Lazarus Chakwera, Sean Kampondeni, has said Brian Banda remains in his position.

Kampondeni assurance comes hours after Banda said he would be leaving his post on August 6 2021 to take part in a four-month scholarship at Peking University in Bergin, China.

He said he would, after the four months, return to the State House but was not sure as to whether he would retain his post.

“There is no malice. I asked the President and he allowed me to proceed. After the school, I will get back to State House but whether I will come back as Press Secretary or not; that is the President’s prerogative,” Banda said.

Kampondeni later told The Daily Times that, currently, Banda remained in his role.

“Brian Banda remains the Press Secretary for the President and is in the State House Press office presently,” he said.

Chakwera appointed Banda to his role in August 2020.