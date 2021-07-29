LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered 629 new COVID-19 cases, 318 new recoveries and 21 new deaths. Of the new cases, 628 cases are locally transmitted: 119 from Lilongwe, 118 in Blantyre, 63 from Zomba, 43 from Mzimba North, 41 from Chikwawa, 28 from Mulanje, 24 from Mzimba South, 19 from Mangochi, 18 each from Dedza and Nkhotakota, 17 from Mchinji, 14 from Balaka, 13 from Rumphi, 11 from Chiradzulu, 10 each from Kasungu and

Neno, nine each from Ntcheu and Phalombe, eight from Dowa and Nsanje, six each from Karonga and Nkhata Bay, five from Machinga, three each from Ntchisi, Salima, and Thyolo, and two from Chitipa Districts while one case is imported and is from Dedza District.

21 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours; three each from Lilongwe and Mzimba North, two each from Zomba, Kasungu, Chiradzulu, and Ntchisi, and one each in Blantyre, Mangochi, Salima, Mzimba South, Nkhotokota, Ntcheu, and Chikwawa Districts.

To the families that have lost their loved ones during this pandemic, may you find peace, hope and love during this

difficult time. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 50,381 cases including 1,561 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.1%). Of these cases, 2,565 are imported infections and 47,816 are locally transmitted.



Cumulatively, 37,196 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 73.8%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 11,392.

In the past 24 hours, there were 54 new admissions in the treatment units while 38 cases were discharged. Currently, a total of 395 active cases are currently hospitalised: 117 in Blantyre, 85 in Lilongwe, 37 in Zomba, 17 in Mzimba North, 15 in Kasungu, 12 each in Chiradzulu and Salima, 10 in Mulanje, eight each in Mangochi and Dowa, seven each in Neno, Mchinji, Karonga, and Mzimba South, six each in Thyolo, Ntcheu, and Rumphi, five in Balaka, four in Nkhotakota, three each in Machinga, Chikwawa, Nsanje, and Ntchisi, two each in Nkhata Bay, Dedza, and Phalombe,

and one in Chitipa Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 3,244 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 2,229 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR.

The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 19.5% while a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 24.5%.

Cumulatively, 330,033 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, cumulatively 410,724 and 93,471 people have received the first dose and second dose respectively. Over the past 24 hours 25,391 people received the first dose and 50,395 the second dose.

A total of 504,195 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far.



The COVID-19 data in our country shows that the majority of the cases (>80%) have mild or no symptoms at all and are advised to self-isolate at home.

The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to rise impacting on the total number of active cases in this country; currently at 11,392.

The active cases can transmit the infection if not managed well. Let me point it out that one COVID-19 case has a potential to transmit the disease to over four more people.

It has been noted that in this wave, many contacts to the confirmed cases are testing positive and this suggests that the virus is highly transmissible and that there is laxity in adhering to the preventive and containment measures.

It is important that those that have been confirmed positive and are isolating at home to strictly follow the isolation rules in order not to transmit the disease to others within the household and other community members.

Those that are contacts of the confirmed cases must be on quarantine for 14 days and they should be monitoring for COVID-19 signs and symptoms.

This is very important as this will help to reduce and stop the human to human transmission of the virus. When taking care of a COVID-19 patient at home, there is need to strictly observe infection prevention and control practices.

I would like to share some guidance to help those people that have been confirmed COVID-19 positive and are on self-isolation at home;

• Separate yourself from other people in your home, in a well-ventilated bedroom. Your family should not stay or sleep in the same room as you.

• Use a separate bathroom. If you must share a bathroom, clean with household disinfectant or soap after every use.

• Avoid sharing items and the same spaces with other people and clean surfaces often.

• Do not share utensils (plates, spoons, cups) with other family members during isolation.

• Stay at least 1 metre away from other people in the home.

• Wear medical facemasks properly to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The mask should be changed daily and whenever wet or dirty from secretions.

• Cough or sneeze into the fold of your elbow. Alternatively, cover your mouth

and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze and dispose of tissue in a dedicated

bin. This should be followed by hand hygiene

• Clean your hands often with soap and water for at least 40 seconds or with alcoholbased hand sanitizer.

• It is encouraged that where practical, select a household member without underlying

conditions to take care of the patient.



No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Vaccinated! Wear Face Mask! Protect yourself.

Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone. Call toll free 929.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, MINISTER OF HEALTHCO-CHAIRPERSON –

PRESIDENTIAL TASKFORCE