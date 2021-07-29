Sheriffs pounce on Sana Mega shop in Mzuzu, get away with 28 refrigerators

Sheriffs in the northern city of Mzuzu have pounced on one of the Sana mega shops housed at North gate building and gone away with at least 28 refrigerators following failure by the shop’s management to settle a K4 million court ruling with two customers.

According to reports, two months ago, two women dragged the shop management to court after buying rotten traditional cake worth K400 from the mall and also received verbal harassment from the manager of the same when they went to report the condition of the cake.

When the two women failed to arrive at a mutual consensus with the shop manager and due to bitterness of the verbal harassment, they decided to seek justice at the Mzuzu court where the court heard the matter and determined that the two be given K2 million each as their compensation within seven days for being sold a rotten food item and for also being verbally harassed.

However, the shop failed to abide by the court order, a situation which empowered the court to order sheriffs to impound 28 newly procured refrigerators worth over K5 million.

When asked to comment on the matter, lawyer representing Sana Super Store, McLean Mkandawire, said he could not do so as the matter is still under litigation. Sana Super Store, which has chain stores in the major cities and towns of the country, is a company owned by Asian business community.