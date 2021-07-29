Former Malawi President Peter Mutharika: Am I being punished simply because I was President of this country?

The Anti-Corruption Bureau – ACB has yet again brought forward the interview with the form head of state, Arthur Peter Mutharika over alleged misuse of his Taxpayer Identification Number (TPIN).

Initially, the graft busting body planned to interview the former leader on 20 July, 2021, but the date was brought forward to July, 27 following Mutharika’s letter to ACB demanding an explanation on why the institution wanted to interview him.

Speaking to media on Wednesday, ACB Director General, Martha Chizuma, said a meeting between the institution and Mutharika’s lawyers settled on giving the former Malawi leader time to seek medical attention as he is currently under the weather and so he should be left alone to medicated.

However, two days ago, Mutharika wrote ACB, expressing his reluctance to grant interview to the institution, saying he would only do so only if ACB told him the offence he committed. Otherwise, what ACB is doing is but ‘sustained political witch hunt’.

“It is extremely strange that an institution like the ACB with accusatorial and investigative powers would seek to interview me without disclosing the nature of offences I am accused of. In view of the previous conduct of the ACB towards me, I am reluctant to grant this interview,” read the letter in part.

ACB alleges that the former president abused his TPIN by allowing his personal bodyguard, Norman Chisale and former Inspector General of the Malawi Police Service, Peter Mukhito, to import bag of cement worth K5 billion into the country tax free.