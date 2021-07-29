BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi police at Limbe station on Wednesday arrested a 25 year old man for allegedly having sex with a woman magically.

According to the police report, the victim boarded a minibus heading to Limbe from Balaka, and she sat on a same row with the suspect.

The victim later had like in a dream felt someone was having sex with her.

She was surprisingly, when the minibus stopped, man ejaculated on her thigh.

Hospital test indicated that indeed, she was penetrated.

Man has been charged with indecent assault and was taken to court on Thursday, July 29.