Ansah credits Mutharika for her rise to Malawi’s vice presidency

MULANJE-(MaraviPost)-Vice President Jane Ansah has credited President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika with giving her the opportunity to become Malawi’s Vice President, while encouraging women across the country to work hard and take advantage of opportunities to serve in senior leadership positions.

Dr Ansah made the remarks on Saturday at Chisitu Parish in Mulanje during the Archdiocese of Blantyre Catholic Women Association’s annual Umai wa Amai Maria celebration, where she spoke about her political journey, the confidence placed in her by President Mutharika and the importance of creating opportunities for women to participate meaningfully in national leadership.

The Vice President said she remained deeply grateful to President Mutharika for selecting her as his running mate during the campaign for the September 16, 2025 presidential election, describing the decision as a major milestone in her political and public service career and an example of how women can rise to positions of national responsibility when given opportunities to demonstrate their abilities.

Ansah said her experience should encourage other women not to underestimate their potential, arguing that women must be prepared to work hard, develop their capabilities and take seriously the opportunities that come their way rather than waiting for leadership positions to be handed to them.

She also used the occasion to reaffirm her respect for President Mutharika and appealed to Malawians to be cautious about information circulating on social media concerning her relationship with the President and the country’s leadership.

According to Ansah, some of the information being circulated about her is false and should not be accepted without verification, urging citizens to distinguish between credible information and misleading claims as social media continues to influence public debate and political discussions in Malawi.

The Vice President said her Christian faith guides her approach to leadership and relationships, maintaining that she could not profess to love God while deliberately disrespecting a person whom she recognises as the country’s leader.

Ansah said she had consistently respected Malawi’s leadership and President Mutharika in particular, adding that her public conduct should demonstrate that respect rather than be defined by claims and allegations circulating on social media platforms.

Her remarks come at a time when the role of women in Malawi’s political leadership remains an important national issue, particularly as women continue to seek greater representation in decision-making institutions and senior positions across government and public life.

By publicly acknowledging President Mutharika’s role in her political rise, Dr Ansah also highlighted the influence that political leaders can have in opening opportunities for women to enter senior positions, while stressing that opportunity must be matched by commitment, hard work and a willingness to serve.

The Vice President’s message to Catholic women in Mulanje therefore combined gratitude, political leadership and a broader appeal for women to believe in their abilities and remain committed to personal and professional development.

Ansah said her own journey from public service to the country’s second-highest constitutional office demonstrates that women can occupy influential positions when they are given opportunities and are prepared to take on the responsibilities that accompany leadership.

Her call for women to work hard and pursue leadership opportunities adds to the wider national conversation about women’s participation in Malawi’s political, social and public institutions, where advocates continue to emphasise the need for greater inclusion of women in decision-making.

The Umai wa Amai Maria celebration brought together Catholic women from across the Archdiocese of Blantyre, providing Dr Ansah with an opportunity to address issues of faith, leadership, personal responsibility and the role of women in Malawi’s development.

The Vice President’s remarks ultimately centred on a message of opportunity and responsibility: women should be given space to lead, but they must also demonstrate commitment, discipline and hard work when those opportunities arise.