NBM plc elated with WAFCON Watch parties outcome

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc says it is excited with the turnout of its customers and Malawians at the Watch parties it organized to support the Malawi Scorchers during the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) tournament played in Morocco.

The Bank organized more than 12 Watch parties across the country, bringing the games closer to Malawian football supporters as they witnessed the Scorchers make their historic debut at the WAFCON.

Speaking in an interview to reflect on the journey, NBM plc Chief Finance Officer (CFO) Daniel Jere said he was pleased that the bank was able to bring the tournament closer to the Scorchers’ fans.

“The idea of these Watch parties was to allow customers to come together in a very exciting atmosphere to watch their favourite team, the Scorchers, and indeed they have gone beyond expectations. This has also helped us promote the brand, as now Malawians know that NBM plc associates itself with the game of football,” said Jere.

Speaking at one of the watch parties at Moneymen in Blantyre, NBM plc customer Christine Mathotho praised the bank for its support towards the Malawi Women’s Football Team.

“Everybody has come to watch this match, all thanks to National Bank for bringing Malawians together. For that, I am grateful for this arrangement,” said Mathotho.

In Lilongwe, at the Woodlands watch party, Eliza Nyaka also applauded the bank for organizing the event, saying it demonstrated NBM plc’s commitment to the development of women’s football in the country.

The bank held its first-ever Watch party at Woodlands in Lilongwe, where a large crowd gathered to watch the Scorchers take on defending champions Nigeria.

Malawi produced a memorable 3-2 victory, setting the tone for a historic campaign.

The victory excited more supporters, who later gathered at AJ’s Lounge in Blantyre, as the Scorchers defeated Egypt 3-1 for the second game.

The Zambia-Malawi match, however, brought mixed emotions among supporters as Malawi secured a place in the semi-finals despite losing 2-1 to Zambia.

As interest in the tournament grew, NBM plc organized additional watch parties at venues including Linde Lounge in Mzuzu and Café 92 in Lilongwe.

For the final stages of the tournament, the watch parties were organized at Linde Lounge in Mzuzu, Aero Lounge in Lilongwe, Moneymen Club in Blantyre, and Stay in Mulunguzi Cottage in Zomba.

NBM plc has been a sponsor of the Malawi Women’s Football Team since announcing its sponsorship last year, strengthening its commitment to supporting women’s football and the Scorchers on the international stage.