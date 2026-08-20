Activist Namiwa bail ruling set for tomorrow

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Activist Sylvester Namiwa’s bail application is set for tomorrow in a case that has seen him move from police custody to hospital and back to prison.

CDEDI spokesperson Promise Thomu says the Lilongwe High Court is expected to deliver its ruling on Namiwa’s bail application at 10:00am tomorrow, Friday, August 21.

Namiwa, the Executive Director of the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI), has remained on remand as his lawyers seek his release on bail.

His detention has also been complicated by health concerns. Namiwa was recently admitted to hospital after falling ill while in custody and was later discharged before being taken back to Maula Prison in Lilongwe.

For his family, colleagues and supporters, his return to prison after hospital treatment has added another layer of uncertainty as they await the court’s decision.

The bail ruling will determine whether Namiwa can leave prison while his case continues through the courts.

His case has attracted public attention, particularly because of his health condition and the circumstances surrounding his continued detention.

As attention turns to the Lilongwe High Court at 10am tomorrow, Namiwa’s supporters will be waiting to learn whether he will walk out of prison or remain behind bars as his legal battle continues.

For Namiwa, tomorrow’s ruling is more than another court date. It could mark a significant change in his life after weeks of arrest, illness, hospitalisation and imprisonment.