Activist Namiwa back to Maula after hospital discharge

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s Civil rights activist Sylvester Namiwa is back to Maula Prison for remand after hospital discharge.

Namiwa, Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) Executive Director, was hospalized at African Bible College (ABC) clinic in the capital Lilongwe over the weekend while on remand.

“Mr. Sylvester Namiwa has been discharged from ABC hospital. He has been taken back to Maula Prison”, confirms CDEDI publicist Promise Thom.

The Activist is on remand at Maula Prison while waiting for bail application on treason charges.

Last week Thursday, High Court Judge Kondi Mvula reserved his ruling on Namiwa bail.

This means Namiwa is under police custody for three weeks following his arrest.