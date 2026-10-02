Man City appeals against 114 financial breaches verdict

MANCHESTER-(MaraviPost)-Manchester City has formally appealed an independent commission’s ruling that found the Premier League club guilty of serious financial rule breaches spanning nine seasons.

Details of the appeal emerged in a report carried by Al Jazeera, drawing on Reuters and Associated Press, after City confirmed that it had submitted its case to the chair of the Premier League’s Judicial Panel on Thursday evening.

The club said the appeal challenges what it described as significant errors of law, principle and fact in the commission’s decision.

City has consistently denied wrongdoing throughout the long-running investigation, which covers the period from the 2009–10 season through to 2017–18.

The Premier League said the club was found guilty of all charges relating to its financial rules during those nine seasons and three of four separate allegations concerning its failure to cooperate with the investigation.

At the centre of the dispute are allegations concerning commercial agreements and the way sponsorship revenue and costs were recorded.

The commission found that more than £900 million ($1.19 billion) had been involved in transactions that the league said were used to inflate revenue and understate costs.

Manchester City disputes the findings and says it has substantial evidence supporting its position.

The appeal will be considered by an independent three-member board appointed by the chair of the league’s Judicial Panel.

The proceedings will be held privately, as was the original case, with the outcome expected to be published when permitted under the rules.

Premier League regulations provide for an appeal hearing within 12 weeks of an appeal being lodged, with a decision normally due within 30 days after the hearing concludes.

The appeal board can dismiss the appeal, uphold it, send aspects of the case back to the original commission or change any sanction or compensation order.

The appeal decision will generally be final, although limited circumstances could allow a further arbitration process.

Potential sanctions

The Premier League says potential penalties could include a reprimand, financial fine, suspension, points deduction or expulsion from the competition.

No club has previously been expelled from the English top flight.

City would also have the opportunity to challenge any sanctions separately, meaning the consequences of the case could remain unresolved for some time.

A major issue in the appeal is expected to involve the financing of sponsorship agreements involving companies based in Abu Dhabi.

The commission found that sponsors had paid significantly less than the amounts recorded in City’s accounts, with the remainder attributed to funding from the Abu Dhabi United Group, the private company associated with the club’s owner, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

City rejected that interpretation and argued that additional funding had come from the Abu Dhabi government rather than from the owner’s private company.

The commission rejected that explanation.

City chief executive Ferran Soriano has continued to deny the Premier League’s central allegation, saying the club’s case was based on what he described as a false claim concerning the source of sponsorship funding.

FA raises integrity concerns

The Football Association has also responded to the ruling, saying the commission’s decision has implications for the integrity of English football.

The FA said it was reviewing the decision and its implications and would take action where appropriate, while stressing that it would not comment further while proceedings remained ongoing.

Despite the legal dispute, Manchester City’s domestic campaign continues.

The club is scheduled to face Liverpool on 11 October, with City seeking another league victory as the appeal process moves forward.