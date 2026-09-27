When money fails to protect cheating: As Manchester City enter into dark space

By Falles Kamanga

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Thoughts on the Manchester City story. The immediate reaction was to check the fixtures and see who they are playing next. Liverpool. Away. The Kop is going to be in particularly strident voice. Even if City appeal this devastating judgement on financial breaches, the court of terrace opinion across football will still be a chorus of disapproval.

Anger is in the air – at the alleged offences and the time taken for judgement to be reached. And that anger, mixed in with a large pouring of schadenfreude will be heard. Especially as Liverpool missed out on a title and a League Cup to City in the period under review.

This is not yet full-time in the seismic meeting of the Premier League versus City. There may even be extra time if City, as expected, appeal the independent panel’s judgement on the majority of the financial charges laid against them. Once more unto the breach, m’learned friends?

City have 14 days to appeal the judgement but it could be months before it is heard. As City can’t then appeal to CAS under PL rules, this long, expensive, exhaustive legal process is at least nearing an end and the result, pending any appeal, is a nightmare for City.

This, also, is a problem for Government, given City’s Abu Dhabi ownership and the UK’s trading and diplomatic links with the UAE.

There should, of course, be questions asked about those in power at City if they’re found culpable of these breaches. Fit and proper? There could, of course, be individual claims by clubs denied trophies and relegated clubs citing points lost to City and the financial cost of relegation. The ramifications of the judgement are deep and wide.

City’s reaction may prove to look for every avenue of potential recourse, whether to do with time taken, procedure, legal niceties, whatever. City have consistently and vigorously claimed their innocence, and spent 10s of millions on their defence, so it is hard to see them going quietly into the night.

But if their appeal fails they clearly merit the most severe of sanctions. People talk about large fines. Pointless against mega-rich clubs. People talk about transfer bans. Have you seen the size of City’s squad? The average age of their players? (25). And the quality of their academy? Even if some players push to leave, or rival clubs seek to take their players (Real Madrid will surely be on alert), City will still not be short of talent.

If it is confirmed that City broke the rules on an industrial scale than the only suitable punishment is expulsion from the Premier League. If this seems harsh on City’s fans, then consider the thoughts and feelings of fans of other clubs, who played by the rules.

It is important to note that this is different to the oft-stated case of Swindon Town being relegated two divisions in 1990 for irregular payments (later reduced to one). The four-division Football League was a single entity then.

The Premier League and EFL are separate competitions with different rules. Anyway, if City were relegated to League One, as some critics desire, how would that be fair on one of the teams rising from League Two being denied promotion?

It seems to me that the suitable sanction, if the appeal fails, is a 50-point punishment to be imposed for this season, in all likelihood guaranteeing relegation. City would then have to fight their way back, and some of the fans might enjoy the journey (no VAR, hurrah). Older City fans can recall fighting up the pyramid from lower. But on their return City should then start their subsequent two seasons in the Premier League with a 20-point handicap. This has to be a sustained as well as severe punishment.

Other punishments? If City’s appeal fails, there will be calls for the eight trophies won during the period in question, 2009-2018, to be wiped and/or handed over to the runners-up. Standing to gain are Manchester United (twice) and Liverpool in the three title races; Stoke City in the FA Cup; Sunderland, Liverpool and Arsenal in the League Cup; as well as Chelsea in the Community Shield.

Do these potential recipients even want the trophies, the sky blue ribbons discreetly removed? They have every cause to feel angry but my hunch is that many fans will simply be content with having the honours stripped from City, wiped from their records, a blank space left in the record books. An accusing asterix for all time.

Even with fans innately defiant, City enter a dark period. Every press conference with Enzo Maresca will have a sub-text. In every interview with a player lurks have a painful question. Those many, many good staff at the club with nothing to do with any wrongdoing, totally blameless individuals, will feel the tension and the criticism. Fans who love the club will doubtless back them. It’s what fans do.

The Premier League’s image as a competition has been damaged by this. The Premier League’s image as an organisation capable of strong governance has been enhanced by this.

The oft-criticised CEO Richard Masters deserves praise for his persistence and patience. But, beginning at Anfield and continuing, this story really isn’t quite close to full-time yet.