Spain came behind to whip England in Nations League

…….England 2-3 Spain….

LONDON-(MaraviPost)-Spain came from behind to defeat England in a thrilling UEFA Nations League Group 3 encounter at Wembley Stadium on Saturday evening.

The match was broadcast live on SuperSport, with the MaraviPost Sports Desk following the action as Spain overturned a 2-1 deficit to secure a 3-2 victory.

Spain made a perfect start when Lamine Yamal opened the scoring in the second minute to give the visitors a 1-0 lead but England responded in the 36th minute through Anthony Gordon, who brought the scores level at 1-1.

Just four minutes later, Harry Kane completed England’s turnaround by scoring to put the hosts 2-1 ahead.

Spain returned from the break determined to get back into the match and were rewarded in the 60th minute when Álex Baena equalised to make it 2-2.

The visitors continued to press for the winning goal and their efforts paid off in the 74th minute when Mikel Oyarzabal scored to put Spain 3-2 ahead.

England pushed forward in search of another equaliser but Spain stood firm during the closing stages to claim all three points.

The result leaves Spain top of Group 3 with three points, while Croatia sit second with three points.

England are third without a point, with Czechia at the bottom without a point, according to the group standings following the opening fixtures and each team had played single game.