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Spain came behind to whip England in Nations League

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Shaffie A Mtambo

…….England 2-3 Spain….

LONDON-(MaraviPost)-Spain came from behind to defeat England in a thrilling UEFA Nations League Group 3 encounter at Wembley Stadium on Saturday evening.

The match was broadcast live on SuperSport, with the MaraviPost Sports Desk following the action as Spain overturned a 2-1 deficit to secure a 3-2 victory.

Spain made a perfect start when Lamine Yamal opened the scoring in the second minute to give the visitors a 1-0 lead but England responded in the 36th minute through Anthony Gordon, who brought the scores level at 1-1.

Just four minutes later, Harry Kane completed England’s turnaround by scoring to put the hosts 2-1 ahead.

Spain returned from the break determined to get back into the match and were rewarded in the 60th minute when Álex Baena equalised to make it 2-2.

The visitors continued to press for the winning goal and their efforts paid off in the 74th minute when Mikel Oyarzabal scored to put Spain 3-2 ahead.

England pushed forward in search of another equaliser but Spain stood firm during the closing stages to claim all three points.

The result leaves Spain top of Group 3 with three points, while Croatia sit second with three points.

England are third without a point, with Czechia at the bottom without a point, according to the group standings following the opening fixtures and each team had played single game.

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Shaffie A Mtambo

Shaffie A Mtambo is a professional journalist with a proven track record in reporting and storytelling. He has previously worked with Zaamtv Online,Chimbota Online Radio and 247 Malawi News, showcasing his expertise in delivering timely and accurate news to the public.

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