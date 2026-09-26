Mbappé leaves France camp after injury

Turkey-(MaraviPost)-Kylian Mbappé is leaving the France national team camp after suffering a left knee tendon injury shortly after scoring the winner in France’s 1-0 Nations League victory over Türkiye on Friday.

The development was reported by ESPN, with the French Football Federation subsequently confirming that Mbappé suffered a tendon injury and would miss the remainder of the international camp. Reuters also reported that the Real Madrid forward was forced off shortly after scoring France’s decisive goal.

Mbappé struck in the 55th minute after receiving a pass from Michael Olise, giving Zinedine Zidane a winning start in his first match as France coach.

The goal was Mbappé’s 67th for France, further extending his record as the national team’s leading scorer.

However, the celebration quickly turned into concern when Mbappé went down holding his left knee after taking the shot.

He briefly returned to the pitch following treatment but was unable to continue and was replaced by Désiré Doué.

Reuters reported that Mbappé left the field in the 58th minute after initially attempting to play on.

Zidane said after the match that France would not take unnecessary risks with its captain and indicated that Mbappé would return to Madrid for further treatment.

The injury places Mbappé’s immediate club and international schedule under scrutiny, with France preparing for a demanding run of Nations League fixtures.

France are scheduled to face Belgium in Brussels on Monday, 28 September, before taking on Italy and later meeting Belgium again during the current Nations League programme.

Despite losing their captain and leading scorer to injury, France held on for victory in Zidane’s first match in charge.

The new coach said the team had shown encouraging signs after only a few training sessions together, particularly in maintaining its defensive balance when possession was lost.

France goalkeeper Mike Maignan also played an important role, producing a significant save to preserve his side’s advantage.

Türkiye goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır was later sent off after handling outside his penalty area while attempting to stop a France attack.

For Zidane, the victory provides a positive beginning to his tenure, but Mbappé’s injury has immediately become the main concern surrounding the French camp.

The France coach will now have to prepare for the upcoming fixtures without one of the team’s central attacking figures as medical assessments determine the extent of the injury.