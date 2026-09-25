2027 AFCON Qualifiers: Malawi’s Flames sink South Sudan

….Malawi 2–1 South Sudan…

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Flames launched their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with a hard-fought 2–1 victory over South Sudan on Friday night, surviving a second-half scare before Lloyd Njaliwa struck to send Bingu National Stadium into celebration.

The Flames looked hungry from the opening whistle, dominating possession, throwing bodies forward and repeatedly testing the South Sudan defence. MaraviPost followed the action live from Malawi’s magnificent Bingu National Stadium, where the home side eventually had to dig deep after the visitors fought back from a goal down.

Babatunde Adepoju put Malawi ahead in the 19th minute before South Sudan stunned the home crowd by equalising immediately after the restart. But the Flames refused to buckle, and Njaliwa restored Malawi’s lead in the 65th minute to secure three precious points.

Flames come out firing

Malawi needed just two minutes to announce their intentions.

Chifundo Mphasi won a free-kick in a dangerous attacking position, and TP Mazembe star Patrick Mwaungulu whipped the ball into the South Sudan penalty area. The visitors’ defence reacted quickly to head the danger away.

Two minutes later, South Sudan’s goalkeeper was already being forced into action.

Mwaungulu delivered another inviting cross, this time finding Charles Petro, whose header forced a save from the goalkeeper.

The Flames kept coming.

In the seventh minute, Adepoju’s effort was blocked after McDonald Lameck surged forward on the right flank before delivering a dangerous ball into the box.

Adepoju was becoming a constant threat and came close again in the 11th minute when his effort from a curling Mphasi delivery forced another save.

Then came the warning that Malawi were inches away from breaking the deadlock.

In the 15th minute, Mwaungulu received a pass from Adepoju and unleashed an effort that crashed against the post, leaving the South Sudan goalkeeper beaten.

Adepoju finally breaks the wall

Malawi’s relentless pressure finally paid off four minutes later.

Lameck stormed into the South Sudan box before sending a dangerous cross towards Adepoju. The striker’s first attempt was saved, but the former Nigerian international reacted in a flash, pouncing on the rebound to fire Malawi into a deserved 1–0 lead.

The goal lifted the tempo even further.

Adepoju continued to torment the visitors, and in the 37th minute he broke down the right after receiving a pass from Gaddie Chirwa. A South Sudan defender eventually halted the attack, with Malawi winning their sixth corner.

Mwaungulu swung the corner into the box, but nobody in red could get the decisive touch.

South Sudan survived the storm.

Malawi went into halftime with a slender 1–0 advantage.

South Sudan deliver an early shock

Whatever was said inside the South Sudan dressing room at halftime worked.

The visitors came flying out after the restart and stunned the Flames just one minute into the second half.

Dhata Joseph found the equaliser in the 46th minute, silencing the home crowd and turning the match on its head.

But Malawi refused to panic.

Adepoju immediately went searching for another goal in the 48th minute, forcing the goalkeeper into another save after receiving a ball from Lameck.

South Sudan was now under pressure again.

In the 64th minute, Wisdom Mpinganjira unleashed a fierce effort that once again tested the visitors’ goalkeeper.

The Flames were knocking.

A minute later, the door finally opened.

Njaliwa restores the roar

In the 65th minute, Malawi reclaimed the lead.

Lameck launched a long throw into the South Sudan penalty area, and Lloyd Njaliwa rose above the challenge to power the ball into the net.

2–1 Malawi.

Bingu National Stadium erupted.

The former Moyale Barracks midfielder had restored the Flames’ advantage at a crucial moment, leaving South Sudan facing another uphill battle.

The Flames pushed for a third, but South Sudan were not finished.

In the 70th minute, Malawi supporters erupted in appeals for a penalty after a slick combination between Mwaungulu and Mpinganjira ended with the latter going down inside the box.

The referee was unmoved and waved play on.

Three minutes later, Gaddie Chirwa produced a brilliant piece of individual play, beating two opponents before releasing Mpinganjira down the left. However, South Sudan defenders closed ranks before he could deliver the final ball.

With the clock ticking towards full time, Flames coach Kalisto Pasuwa made changes, sending on Francisco Madinga for Mwaungulu and Ephraim Kondowe for Adepoju.

South Sudan threw players forward in search of another equaliser.

Malawi defended their advantage.

The tension inside Bingu National Stadium grew with every passing second.

Then came the final whistle.

Malawi 2, South Sudan 1.

The Flames had survived the scare and collected maximum points from their opening 2027 AFCON qualifier.

Three points that matter

The victory gives Malawi an important start in Group B, with the Flames taking three points from their opening match.

The result also gives Pasuwa’s men confidence ahead of their next assignment away to Angola on October 6.

South Sudan, meanwhile, will have to regroup quickly before hosting Egypt on September 29.

The Flames will now hope Friday night’s victory can provide the platform for a strong qualifying campaign and another appearance at Africa’s biggest football showpiece.