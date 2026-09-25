MEC appoints Andrew Kamkwalala as Acting Chief Election Officer

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has appointed Andrew Kamkwalala as Acting Chief Elections Officer following the resignation of Andrew Mpesi.

Kamkwalala, who has been serving as MEC’s Deputy Chief Elections Officer responsible for Finance and Administration since November 2022, takes over with immediate effect.

In a media statement dated 25 September 2026, signed by MEC, chairperson, Justice Annabel Mtalimanja, the appointment will allow the Commission to maintain continuity as it works on filling the position substantively.

“The Commission calls upon all stakeholders to accord him the necessary cooperation and support as he leads the Secretariat during this period,” reads the statement.

Mpesi served as Chief Elections Officer from August 2022 until his resignation on August 21, 2026.