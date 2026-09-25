Malawi CSOs warn against 100MW electricity deficit amid persistent blackouts

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi is facing an electricity supply deficit of about 100 megawatts (MW), with civil society organisations warning that the situation requires urgent action to restore generation capacity and improve reliability.

The Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC), in collaboration with the Malawi CSO-Led Black Economic Empowerment Movement (MaBLEM) and other civil society organisations, disclosed this in a new conference on Friday, September, 25, 2026 in the capital Lilongwe following engagements with the Ministry of Energy and the Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO).

The CSOs engaged the Minister of Energy on September 17, 2026, in Lilongwe before meeting EGENCO from September 21 to 22 in Blantyre.

The engagements included a physical visit to EGENCO’s Mapanga Diesel Power Plant as the organisations sought to establish facts surrounding persistent power blackouts, electricity generation challenges and ongoing recovery efforts.

According to the CSOs, Malawi’s electricity deficit is particularly severe during morning and evening peak demand periods.

They identified several factors contributing to the deficit, including the loss of approximately 20MW at Nkula following a generator failure and reduced output at Kapichira due to transformer limitations.

The organisations also cited limited availability of diesel generation units, prolonged delays in scheduled maintenance and the loss of generation capacity at Tedzani after rocks slid into the tunnel intake during Cyclone Ana in 2022.

Transmission losses within the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) grid and foreign exchange challenges affecting the procurement of critical equipment were also identified as contributing factors.

The CSOs said the current electricity situation should not be viewed solely as a crisis that emerged in 2026, arguing that the sector’s challenges reflect accumulated technical, financial and maintenance problems over several years.

The grouping further highlighted the importance of preventive maintenance, saying prolonged delays in maintenance and the replacement of critical components have affected the reliability of generation equipment.

The organisations welcomed recent efforts by Government and the Reserve Bank of Malawi to prioritise foreign exchange for the procurement of critical spare parts, which they said has enabled EGENCO to begin restoration works.

However, HRCC and MaBLEM called for transparency in the procurement, delivery and installation of the equipment.

On the controversial use of diesel generators, the CSOs said their engagement with EGENCO indicated that the company is currently concentrating on rehabilitating and restoring its existing diesel generation fleet rather than simply expanding diesel generation.

During their visit to Mapanga, the delegation observed EGENCO-owned generators undergoing restoration, with five of the 10 generators reportedly operational.

The organisations said diesel generation should mainly serve as a supplementary source during peak demand and emergencies while Malawi continues expanding hydro, solar and other forms of electricity generation.

The CSOs also noted reforms at EGENCO aimed at improving financial discipline and operational efficiency, including reductions in unnecessary vehicle and equipment hire, better management of travel expenditure and stronger expenditure controls.

They further highlighted increased attention to preventive maintenance and the restoration of generation equipment as part of the reforms.

However, HRCC and MaBLEM said the sustainability of the reforms should be assessed through audited financial statements, procurement records and operational performance indicators.

The organisations also raised concerns over outstanding financial obligations between ESCOM and EGENCO, warning that financial weaknesses within the generation company could undermine its ability to maintain equipment and invest in new generation projects.

They therefore called for sustainable financial arrangements between Government, ESCOM and EGENCO to enable the country’s electricity institutions to meet their obligations and invest in future generation capacity.

For the immediate term, the CSOs called for the rehabilitation of existing generation facilities, procurement of critical spare parts, preventive maintenance, reduction of transmission losses and strengthened financial sustainability.

In the medium and long term, they called for the construction of new generation facilities, expansion of solar energy, development of additional hydro projects, investment in transmission infrastructure and diversification of Malawi’s energy sources.

The CSOs said Government should continue supporting rehabilitation works, prioritise foreign exchange for critical electricity equipment, accelerate investment in generation and transmission, and strengthen oversight and accountability.

They also urged EGENCO and ESCOM to provide regular public updates, improve transparency and strengthen maintenance systems while continuing reforms aimed at improving efficiency.

Parliament, according to the organisations, should exercise effective oversight over the energy sector and ensure accountability in procurement and public investment.