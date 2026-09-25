CTS Courier, Afrochoc dates on Strategic Logistics Partners

CTS Courier has entered into a strategic distribution partnership with Afrochoc to strengthen the delivery of chocolate products to customers across Malawi.

The partnership was formalised on Thursday September 24, through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre, with CTS Courier becoming Afrochoc’s primary logistics partner for domestic deliveries.

The agreement follows CTS Courier’s recent call for businesses and organisations to partner with the company as it expands its distribution services and supports businesses to reach customers across the country.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, CTS Courier Marketing Officer Vannessa Kameza said the partnership demonstrates the company’s commitment to supporting both small and large businesses in Malawi.

“As CTS, we are very happy to partner with Afrochoc. In May, we issued a statement calling on businesses, companies and organisations to partner with us so that we can transport their products at fair prices.

Afrochoc is the second company to formally partner with us, following Village Farms Limited,” Kameza said.

She said several other companies have also expressed interest in partnering with CTS Courier, adding that the company remains open to more partnerships.

“A lot of companies have shown interest in partnering with us, and our doors remain open. We want to help small businesses owned by Malawians as well as larger companies to distribute their products efficiently across the country,” she said.

Afrochoc founder Laura Schuerwegen said the partnership would help the company ensure that its products reach customers in good condition.

She said the agreement also provides an opportunity for Afrochoc to build a strong relationship with a local logistics company that shares its vision of supporting the growth of local businesses.

Afrochoc is a Malawian artisan chocolate company whose production facility is based in Zomba City.