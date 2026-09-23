REIAMA pushes for action-oriented energy supplies’ solutions

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Renewable Energy Industries Association of Malawi (REIAMA) has emphasized the need for

stakeholders in economic sectors to have a candid discussion with practical solutions towards improving energy supplies in the country.

REIAMA President Brave Khwima Mhonie told the news conference on Wednesday, September 23, 2026 in the capital Lilongwe that the nation must do away with “talking” but action oriented solutions on improving energy supplies.

Mhonie was speaking ahead of ahead of the 2026 Malawi National Energy Conference which slated for Salima on September 30 to October 2.

He cited solutions including solar-powered irrigation, electric vehicles and clean cooking technologies are already being implemented, but need greater support and expansion.

“For example, a project in Lifuwu, Salima uses solar power for rice irrigation and processing. That is practical action. The question is how such initiatives can be expanded to other irrigation schemes across Malawi” he said.

Mhonie said there is need for mindset change in terms of improving the energy sector and practically move away from talking to actioning.

He therefore disclosed that the conference will bring together stakeholders from different sectors to showcase practical initiatives and identify ways of scaling them up to address Malawi’s energy challenges.

Mhonie said energy supply cuts across all sectors and this year’s conference want to bring integration of energy to the face of the practitioners for all sectors to act as it is a centre of success.

Under the theme “Powering Growth: Mainstreaming Energy Across Sectors”, the conference has attracted about 300 participants from education, health, banking, agriculture, media and others.

Minister of Energy Jean Mathanga is expected to grace the conference.