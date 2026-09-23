Malawi Court ends football fixing case after 2 years

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-A Blantyre court has discontinued a football match-fixing case involving five people accused of attempting to influence a Southern Region Football Association Premier Division final.

According to court records seen by MaraviPost, Senior Resident Magistrate Akya Mwanyongo discontinued the case after the State failed to prosecute the matter within a reasonable time.

The case involved referee Alfred Kaphamtengo, Fomo FC director Mary Woodworth, club administrator Willard Banda, former Bangwe All Stars owner Mphatso Jika and football fan Billy Severe.

The five were arrested in February 2024 following allegations linked to the Premier Division final between Ntopwa FC and Fomo FC.

The match was a crucial promotion decider, with its outcome determining which side would earn promotion to Malawi’s top-flight league.

The matter subsequently entered the court system, where the respondents remained facing the allegations for two years and seven months.

Lawyer Wester Kosamu, who represented the respondents, told the court that the State had failed to prosecute the case within a reasonable period.

Kosamu argued that the prolonged delay had made it necessary for the court to discharge the respondents.

The court subsequently discontinued the proceedings, bringing the long-running case to an end at the magistrate’s court.

The decision means the allegations against the five respondents were not determined through a full trial on their merits.

Kosamu also told the court that the case had consequences beyond the legal proceedings, particularly for Woodworth.

According to the lawyer, the allegations and publicity surrounding the case damaged Woodworth’s reputation.

Kosamu further claimed that Woodworth lost a sponsorship worth £20,000 which Fomo FC was expected to receive.

He attributed the loss of the sponsorship to the manner in which the case was reported and perceived publicly.

The case had attracted attention within Malawi’s football circles because it involved allegations concerning the integrity of a match with promotion to the top flight at stake.

Match integrity remains a major concern in football, particularly where referees, club officials and other individuals connected to competitions are involved.