Pastor Joram’s humbleness, servanthood gets Lilongwe pastors praises

‎LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-South Africa-based Malawian preacher and founder of Holy Nation Church, Dr Khumbo Joram, has been commended by pastors in Lilongwe for his humility, servant leadership and strong commitment to the Christian faith.

Pastor Joram

The commendation follows Dr Joram’s recent preaching at Time of God Ministries in Lilongwe, where he delivered a message centred on OVERCOMING SPIRITUAL BONDAGE, for Christians to seek freedom from spiritual limitations and deepen their relationship with God.

‎Pastors and leaders from other churches who attended the service said they were particularly impressed by Dr Joram’s conduct, describing his approach as a demonstration that Christian ministry should remain focused on transforming lives rather than drawing attention to personal achievements or material possessions.

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‎According to the church leaders, Dr Joram’s message was characterised by a strong focus on the Word of God, encouragement and interaction with the congregation.

Madam Tandala Chihana, a wife to Malawi’s Second Vice-President Enoch Chihana embracing Pastor Joram’s teaching (She was part of the crusade in Lilongwe recently)

They noted that he did not spend the service speaking extensively about his personal wealth or achievements, but instead directed attention to the spiritual needs of the people.

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‎The host pastor and founder of Time of God Ministries, Pastor Bommy, also spoke highly of Dr Joram, describing him as a man of God whom he believes was called to preach the Gospel.

Pastor Bommy said his relationship with Dr Joram goes back several years and recalled visiting his church in South Africa, where he witnessed the preacher’s ministry first-hand.

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‎“I have known Pastor Joram for a few years, and I was privileged to visit his church in South Africa. Guess what? I was amazed to see how God is using a Malawian in South Africa,” lauds Pastor Bommy.

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‎The relationship between the two pastors has also been described as one characterised by spiritual mentorship, friendship and mutual respect as Dr Joram regarded as a very close friend of Pastor Bommy.

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