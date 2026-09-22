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Hisbah, Sharia Enforcement and Witch Hunting in Zamfara

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Leo Igwe
Leo Igwe

By Leo Igwe

The Advocacy for Alleged Witches is concerned about a recent report that Hisbah arrested a woman, Khadija Abdullah, over alleged witchcraft activities. Hisbah is the sharia enforcement agency. Zamfara was the first to introduce sharia law in 1999. Hisbah officers took Ms Abdullah into custody in Gusau, which is the state capital. A Hisbah officer, Umar Tsafe, said Ms Abdullah was arrested following complaints from community leaders. These leaders claimed that she indulged in some forbidden ‘spiritual practices’ at her residence. 

According to the report, some Hisbah officers raided the apartment of Ms Abdullah and found a woman who came to treat some spiritual ailment. In the course of interrogation, Ms Abdullah admitted carrying out spiritual treatment. She claimed to be possessed by spirits and used perfumes for treatment. In addition, she used to recite some prayers into water and administer it to people seeking traditional or spiritual remedies. The report did not indicate if Hisbah brought formal charges against the woman.

It stated that the Chairman of Hisbah, Sheikh Umar Hassan Gusau, urged further investigations to determine the authenticity of the allegations, so that appropriate action would be taken in “accordance with the law”.

It is not clear which law the chairman of Hisbah was referring to because Nigerian law does not recognize witchcraft. “Witchcraft activities’ do not constitute an offence under the law. In fact, it is Hisbah officers who imputed harmful spirituality and ‘witchcraft’ that legally transgressed 

Meanwhile, this report of the arrest by Hisbah has generated reactions on social media. In response to the news report, prominent legal expert, Chidi Odinkalu, asked on X, “From where does #Hisbah acquire the power, capacity, or authority to chase #WitchesAndWizards, please?” This question is pertinent. State authorities in Zamfara should address it. An advocate from Edo State posted this comment in pidgin English on his X page: “This na clear case of religious persecution, because you nor fit tell person how dem wan take practice their own spirituality when e b say e nor dey cause harm 2 anyone”(This is a clear case of religious persecution because you cannot tell people how to practice their spirituality when they are not causing harm to anyone). And a medical expert who is conversant with beliefs and practices in northern Nigeria said this concerning what Hisbah did: “They should arrest half of the north then”.

The Advocacy for Alleged Witches condemns the arrest of Ms Abdullah by the Hisbah in Zamfara. Hisbah does not have the power to identify witches or determine witchcraft activities. Hisbah officers should desist from witch-hunting, from arrest and persecution of religious others. Ms Abdallah can engage in “spiritual activities” as long as such engagements do not break the law or harm public health. Hisbah is an Islamic police outfit, not a spiritual police, not a witch police. It is unlawful for Hisbah to arrest anybody for ‘witchcraft activities’.

AfAW has contacted the offices of the National Human Rights Commission and the International Federation of Women Lawyers in Gusau to ascertain the current situation and confirm the status of the case. Efforts must be made to protect and defend Ms Abdallah and others accused of witchcraft or ‘harmful spirituality’ from persecution and assist them in seeking redress in court.

The government should call Hisbah to order and end the Islam-based witch hunt in Zamfara.

Leo Igwe directs the Advocacy for Alleged Witches.

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Leo Igwe

Leo Igwe (born July 26, 1970) is a Nigerian human rights advocate and humanist. Igwe is a former Western and Southern African representative of the International Humanist and Ethical Union, and has specialized in campaigning against and documenting the impacts of child witchcraft accusations. He holds a Ph.D from the Bayreuth International School of African Studies at the University of Bayreuth in Germany, having earned a graduate degree in Philosophy from the University of Calabar in Nigeria. Igwe’s human rights advocacy has brought him into conflict with high-profile witchcraft believers, such as Liberty Foundation Gospel Ministries, because of his criticism of what he describes as their role in the violence and child abandonment that sometimes result from accusations of witchcraft. His human rights fieldwork has led to his arrest on several occasions in Nigeria. Igwe has held leadership roles in the Nigerian Humanist Movement, Atheist Alliance International, and the Center For Inquiry—Nigeria. In 2012, Igwe was appointed as a Research Fellow of the James Randi Educational Foundation, where he continues working toward the goal of responding to what he sees as the deleterious effects of superstition, advancing skepticism throughout Africa and around the world. In 2014, Igwe was chosen as a laureate of the International Academy of Humanism and in 2017 received the Distinguished Services to Humanism Award from the International Humanist and Ethical Union. Igwe was raised in southeastern Nigeria, and describes his household as being strictly Catholic in the midst of a “highly superstitious community,” according to an interview in the Gold Coast Bulletin.[1] At age twelve, Igwe entered the seminary, beginning to study for the Catholic priesthood, but later was confused by conflicting beliefs between Christian theology and the beliefs in witches and wizards that are “entrenched in Nigerian society.”[1] After a period of research and internal conflict due to doubts about the “odd blend of tribalism and fundamentalist Christianity he believes is stunting African development,” a 24-year-old Igwe resigned from the seminary and relocated to Ibadan, Nigeria

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