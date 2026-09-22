Hisbah, Sharia Enforcement and Witch Hunting in Zamfara

By Leo Igwe

The Advocacy for Alleged Witches is concerned about a recent report that Hisbah arrested a woman, Khadija Abdullah, over alleged witchcraft activities. Hisbah is the sharia enforcement agency. Zamfara was the first to introduce sharia law in 1999. Hisbah officers took Ms Abdullah into custody in Gusau, which is the state capital. A Hisbah officer, Umar Tsafe, said Ms Abdullah was arrested following complaints from community leaders. These leaders claimed that she indulged in some forbidden ‘spiritual practices’ at her residence.

According to the report, some Hisbah officers raided the apartment of Ms Abdullah and found a woman who came to treat some spiritual ailment. In the course of interrogation, Ms Abdullah admitted carrying out spiritual treatment. She claimed to be possessed by spirits and used perfumes for treatment. In addition, she used to recite some prayers into water and administer it to people seeking traditional or spiritual remedies. The report did not indicate if Hisbah brought formal charges against the woman.

It stated that the Chairman of Hisbah, Sheikh Umar Hassan Gusau, urged further investigations to determine the authenticity of the allegations, so that appropriate action would be taken in “accordance with the law”.

It is not clear which law the chairman of Hisbah was referring to because Nigerian law does not recognize witchcraft. “Witchcraft activities’ do not constitute an offence under the law. In fact, it is Hisbah officers who imputed harmful spirituality and ‘witchcraft’ that legally transgressed

Meanwhile, this report of the arrest by Hisbah has generated reactions on social media. In response to the news report, prominent legal expert, Chidi Odinkalu, asked on X, “From where does #Hisbah acquire the power, capacity, or authority to chase #WitchesAndWizards, please?” This question is pertinent. State authorities in Zamfara should address it. An advocate from Edo State posted this comment in pidgin English on his X page: “This na clear case of religious persecution, because you nor fit tell person how dem wan take practice their own spirituality when e b say e nor dey cause harm 2 anyone”(This is a clear case of religious persecution because you cannot tell people how to practice their spirituality when they are not causing harm to anyone). And a medical expert who is conversant with beliefs and practices in northern Nigeria said this concerning what Hisbah did: “They should arrest half of the north then”.

The Advocacy for Alleged Witches condemns the arrest of Ms Abdullah by the Hisbah in Zamfara. Hisbah does not have the power to identify witches or determine witchcraft activities. Hisbah officers should desist from witch-hunting, from arrest and persecution of religious others. Ms Abdallah can engage in “spiritual activities” as long as such engagements do not break the law or harm public health. Hisbah is an Islamic police outfit, not a spiritual police, not a witch police. It is unlawful for Hisbah to arrest anybody for ‘witchcraft activities’.

AfAW has contacted the offices of the National Human Rights Commission and the International Federation of Women Lawyers in Gusau to ascertain the current situation and confirm the status of the case. Efforts must be made to protect and defend Ms Abdallah and others accused of witchcraft or ‘harmful spirituality’ from persecution and assist them in seeking redress in court.

The government should call Hisbah to order and end the Islam-based witch hunt in Zamfara.

Leo Igwe directs the Advocacy for Alleged Witches.